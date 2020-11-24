Lianne La Havas, Aitch and Nines lead 2020 MOBO Awards nominations

Lianne La Havas, Nines and Aitch have been announced as the leading nominations at this year’s MOBO Awards.
This year’s event will be held online on December 9 on YouTube from 7pm GMT while the main broadcast will go out on BBC One at 10.45pm GMT.
Nines is up for five nominations including Best Male Act, Album Of The Year and Video Of The Year for ‘Clout’.
Lianne La Havas, Mahalia and Tiana Major9 have also clocked up three nominations each including Best Female Act and Best R&B/Soul Act.
Elsewhere, rising stars Ms Banks, Ivorian Doll, Shaybo and Bree Runway are all first-time nominees.
Aitch meanwhile leads the nominations in the Best Newcomer category, while Burna Boy is up for Best African Act. The performers on the night will include Headie One, Ms Banks and M Huncho.
Proud to bring the #MOBOAwards back and to unveil the nominees for Best Male Act 🙌🏾 Congrats to ….. @HeadieOne @Jhus #Stormzy @nines1ace @ajtracey @YoungTandBugsey @MOBOAwards pic.twitter.com/sUunX1nefj
New categories added this year include, Best Music Producer, as well as Best Performance in a TV Show / Film and Best Media Personality – the latter of which will be voted by the public.
MOBO Founder, Kanya King, said: “Recognising the unique role the MOBO Awards plays for so many, and the challenging year we find ourselves in, it is now more important than ever to be there and to continue the rich history of showcasing the very best of Black music and culture.
“We are proud to partner with the YouTube and the BBC to bring this year’s celebration to millions of music fans, and continue to uplift creative voices here in the UK and around the world. A special thanks to Arts council England, ISAW IT First and Accenture for supporting us on this journey – we see you!”
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Best Male Act
Headie One
J Hus
Stormzy
Nines
AJ Tracey
Young T & Bugsey
Best Female Act (In Association With ISAWITFIRST)
Lianne La Havas
Ms Banks
Tiana Major9
Mahalia
Darkoo
FKA Twigs
Album Of The Year
J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’
Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’
Mahalia – ‘Love And Compromise’
Nines – ‘Crabs In A Bucket’
Lianne La Havas – ‘Lianne La Havas’
Song Of The Year
Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’
Digga D – ‘Woi’
Darkoo featuring Once Acen – ‘Gangsta’
Tion Wayne featuring Stormzy and Dutchavelli – ‘I Dunno’
Abra Cadabra – ‘On Deck’
Best Newcomer (In Association With Arts Council England)
Aitch
Alicai Harley
Darkoo
Dutchavelli
Ivorian Doll
M1llionz
Miraa May
Pa Salieu
Shaybo
Tiana Major9
M Huncho
Loski
Video Of The Year
Bree Runway – ‘Apeshit’
Nines – ‘Clout’
NSG – ‘Lupita’
Jorja Smith – ‘By Any Means’
Knucks – ‘Home’
Kojey Radical – ‘20/20’
Best R&B/Soul Act
WSTRN
Tiana Major9
Michael Kiwanuka
Mahalia
Lianne La Havas
Best Hip Hop Act
J Hus
Nines
Ms Banks
D-Block Europe
Krept & Konan
Potter Payper
Best Grime Act
Ghetts
P Money
Manga Saingt Hilare
Capo Lee
JME
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Drake
Koffee
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Popcaan
Roddy Ricch
Rema
Shenseea
Summer Walker
H.E.R
Lil Baby
Best Performance In A TV Show/Flm
Kane Robinson as Scully – Top Boy
Michaela Coel as Arabella – I May Destroy You
Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong – Sex Education
Jessica Plummer as Chantelle – EastEnders
Micheal Ward as Marco – Blue Story
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall
Best Album (2017-2019)
Dave – ‘Psychodrama’
Kano – ‘Hoodies All Summer’
Ella Mai – ‘Ella Mai’
Skepta – ‘Ignorance is Bliss’
Nines – ‘Crop Circle’
Little Simz – ‘Grey Area’
Best African Act (In Association With Afrozons)
Burna Boy
Tiwa Savage
Davido
Fireboy DML
Rema
Master KG
Adekunle Gold
NSG
Afro B
Wizkid
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Best Reggae Act
Popcaan
Koffee
Lila Ike
Buju Banton
Protoje
Best Producer
Jae5
808 Melo
Sir Spyro
TSB
Steel Banglez
M1onthebeat