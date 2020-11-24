Lianne La Havas, Aitch and Nines lead 2020 MOBO Awards nominations

Lianne La Havas, Nines and Aitch have been announced as the leading nominations at this year’s MOBO Awards.

This year’s event will be held online on December 9 on YouTube from 7pm GMT while the main broadcast will go out on BBC One at 10.45pm GMT.

Nines is up for five nominations including Best Male Act, Album Of The Year and Video Of The Year for ‘Clout’.

Lianne La Havas, Mahalia and Tiana Major9 have also clocked up three nominations each including Best Female Act and Best R&B/Soul Act.

Elsewhere, rising stars Ms Banks, Ivorian Doll, Shaybo and Bree Runway are all first-time nominees.

Aitch meanwhile leads the nominations in the Best Newcomer category, while Burna Boy is up for Best African Act. The performers on the night will include Headie One, Ms Banks and M Huncho.

New categories added this year include, Best Music Producer, as well as Best Performance in a TV Show / Film and Best Media Personality – the latter of which will be voted by the public.

MOBO Founder, Kanya King, said: “Recognising the unique role the MOBO Awards plays for so many, and the challenging year we find ourselves in, it is now more important than ever to be there and to continue the rich history of showcasing the very best of Black music and culture.

“We are proud to partner with the YouTube and the BBC to bring this year’s celebration to millions of music fans, and continue to uplift creative voices here in the UK and around the world. A special thanks to Arts council England, ISAW IT First and Accenture for supporting us on this journey – we see you!”

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Best Male Act

Headie One

J Hus

Stormzy

Nines

AJ Tracey

Young T & Bugsey

Best Female Act (In Association With ISAWITFIRST)

Lianne La Havas

Ms Banks

Tiana Major9

Mahalia

Darkoo

FKA Twigs

Album Of The Year

J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’

Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’

Mahalia – ‘Love And Compromise’

Nines – ‘Crabs In A Bucket’

Lianne La Havas – ‘Lianne La Havas’

Song Of The Year

Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’

Digga D – ‘Woi’

Darkoo featuring Once Acen – ‘Gangsta’

Tion Wayne featuring Stormzy and Dutchavelli – ‘I Dunno’

Abra Cadabra – ‘On Deck’

Best Newcomer (In Association With Arts Council England)

Aitch

Alicai Harley

Darkoo

Dutchavelli

Ivorian Doll

M1llionz

Miraa May

Pa Salieu

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

M Huncho

Loski

Video Of The Year

Bree Runway – ‘Apeshit’

Nines – ‘Clout’

NSG – ‘Lupita’

Jorja Smith – ‘By Any Means’

Knucks – ‘Home’

Kojey Radical – ‘20/20’

Best R&B/Soul Act

WSTRN

Tiana Major9

Michael Kiwanuka

Mahalia

Lianne La Havas

Best Hip Hop Act

J Hus

Nines

Ms Banks

D-Block Europe

Krept & Konan

Potter Payper

Best Grime Act

Ghetts

P Money

Manga Saingt Hilare

Capo Lee

JME

Best International Act

Burna Boy

Drake

Koffee

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Popcaan

Roddy Ricch

Rema

Shenseea

Summer Walker

H.E.R

Lil Baby

Best Performance In A TV Show/Flm

Kane Robinson as Scully – Top Boy

Michaela Coel as Arabella – I May Destroy You

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong – Sex Education

Jessica Plummer as Chantelle – EastEnders

Micheal Ward as Marco – Blue Story

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Best Album (2017-2019)

Dave – ‘Psychodrama’

Kano – ‘Hoodies All Summer’

Ella Mai – ‘Ella Mai’

Skepta – ‘Ignorance is Bliss’

Nines – ‘Crop Circle’

Little Simz – ‘Grey Area’

Best African Act (In Association With Afrozons)

Burna Boy

Tiwa Savage

Davido

Fireboy DML

Rema

Master KG

Adekunle Gold

NSG

Afro B

Wizkid

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Best Reggae Act

Popcaan

Koffee

Lila Ike

Buju Banton

Protoje

Best Producer

Jae5

808 Melo

Sir Spyro

TSB

Steel Banglez

M1onthebeat