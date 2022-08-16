Nipsey Hussle posthumously receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Nipsey Hussle has been posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Crenshaw rapper was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. He was 33 years old.

Hussle’s life and career were honoured during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in LA yesterday (August 15), with the City of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce recognising the late rapper’s contribution to music and his philanthropic work.

August 15, Hussle’s birthday, will now be celebrated as Nipsey Hussle Day in LA, Los Angeles City Council Member Marqueece Harris-Dawson declared yesterday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hussle’s widow Lauren London said: “Nip would’ve been honoured by this moment. I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.

“So whenever you’re in the City of Angels, and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished.”

Margaret Boutte, the late rapper’s grandmother, added: “Nipsey was the love of my life, always very respectful. I miss him, but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together.

“I thank my daughter for blessing me with Nipsey and [his siblings] Sami and Samantha. I love you all. He will never be gone in my heart. He lives forever.”

Last month Eric Holder Jr., the man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle, was convicted of first-degree murder. He’s now likely to spend the rest of his life in prison, with a sentencing hearing set to take place on September 15.