Nipsey Hussle to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star next week

Nipsey Hussle is reportedly set to be posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

The Crenshaw rapper was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in LA in March 2019. He was 33 years old.

Hussle was first nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 2021, along with Black Eyed Peas, George Clinton, Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte and Martha Reeves.

Advertisement

According to Hussle’s friend Karen Civil, the rapper will posthumously receive his star during a ceremony on Monday (August 15), marking what would’ve been his 37th birthday.

The ceremony has yet to be officially announced by either the Hollywood Walk of Fame or the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, however.

Nipsey Hussle will receive a Star on the Walk Of Fame on August 15TH (His 37th Birthday) @ 10am PST 💙 🏁 pic.twitter.com/UFMhboi6F3 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 10, 2022

Last month Eric Holder Jr., the man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle, was convicted of first-degree murder. He’s now likely to spend the rest of his life in prison, with a sentencing hearing set to take place on September 15.

“Obviously nothing that happened here today can heal the wound … but again we hope there is some resounding peace in the fact that [Hussle’s] killer will be imprisoned, likely for the rest of his life,” Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney said after the verdict was reached last month (via Los Angeles Times).

Back in May, Hussle’s widow Lauren London praised Kendrick Lamar for his tribute to the late rapper in the video for his track ‘The Heart Part 5’.