Nipsey Hussle was set to play Snoop Dogg in Tupac biopic

Nipsey Hussle was being lined up to play Snoop Dogg in 2017 Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, according to the film’s director.

Benny Boom said he desperately wanted the late rapper for the part, but scheduling conflicts prevented him from taking up the role.

“Nipsey was supposed to play Snoop… we wanted him to play Snoop in All Eyez On Me,” Boom told toofab. “We didn’t have any other person that we wanted to play him.

“It’s crazy because, as much as I knew Nipsey, I didn’t realise how much he was driving things in his community. And to take him out of LA for that amount of time that we needed to come to Atlanta where we shot, it would’ve just thrown him off his square a little bit. Just the timing didn’t work out.”

The role of Snoop eventually went to newcomer Jarrett Ellis.

“I’m definitely upset, ’cause Nipsey was my guy,” Boom added. “I am upset that we didn’t get an opportunity to have him in the movie.”

Hussle was shot and killed in March outside his Los Angeles clothing store.

According to Boom, before he died Nipsey was also lined up to play a key role in The CW show All American.

In the series Demetrius Shipp Jr, who portrayed Tupac in All Eyez On Me, plays a Crenshaw gang leader, having been introduced to the producers via Boom.

While Nipsey sadly never got to act on the show, his real life storyline will be introduced in the upcoming second season, according to Boom.

“From what I’m hearing from the writers, this season, there’s going to be a lot of Nipsey stuff in there,” Boom added.

