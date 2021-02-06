Nipsey Hussle’s estate launch new visual album celebrating 10 years of ‘The Marathon’

The estate of late rapper Nipsey Hussle has shared a new visual album, celebrating 10 years of his mixtape ‘The Marathon’.

The tape, which celebrated the milestone last December, was re-released yesterday (February 5) with a 75-minute film featuring previously unseen content and interviews from around its 2010 release.

Announcing the visual album last December on the 10th anniversary of ‘The Marathon’ (December 22), a post on Hussle’s official Instagram account said: “Today marks 10 years since the release of #TheMarathon. A project our team holds near and dear to our hearts for many reasons. It represents the story of Nipsey’s resilience and unwavering faith in his mission, and the authenticity and honesty in his message.”

“It also was the first seed planted in the Marathon brand that gave fruit to many other branches that Nipsey architected, as only he could do. In commemoration of this anniversary we’re proud to announce our collaborative effort with @okidoki to bring to life an interactive live visual album experience coming in 2021.

“The experience will give viewers and intimate look at the era that helped shape this masterpiece.”

Watch The Marathon Live Visual Album Experience below:

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in 2019. An NME obituary for Hussle said: “Nipsey was many things to many people.

“He was a pioneering rapper, entrepreneur, hustler, father, son, partner to actor Lauren London, and anti-Trump activist (his guest verse on YG’s ‘Fuck Donald Trump’ is pure poetry). We shouldn’t allow his dark, violent death to define a life that was so full of light.”

In other news, a new Nipsey Hussle album is in the works, according to one of the late rapper’s producers.

Mr. Lee, the Grammy Award-winning Houston producer who produced both Nipsey’s 2010 track ‘Blue Laces’ and its 2018 follow-up ‘Blue Laces 2’, has revealed that a third track in the series is on the way.

Also in the works is a full Nipsey Hussle album that will feature unreleased verses from the rapper, as well as appearances from Dave East and Trae Tha Truth.