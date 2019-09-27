Nirvana announce ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’ vinyl reissue

This will be special
Nirvana‘s ‘Unplugged In New York’ is set to receive a vinyl reissue to mark the 25th anniversary of its 1994 release.
Widely considered to be one of the best live albums of all time, the 2LP release features the entire show, alongside five rehearsal performances which were previously only available on DVD.
Marking the significance of the release, it also boasts an exclusive gatefold jacket with anniversary silver foil detail on the front and back cover.
You can check out the tracklisting in full below, and pre-order an exclusive limited edition coloured vinyl on Nirvana’s official website now.
LP 1 – Side A
1. About A Girl
2. Come As You Are
3. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam
4. The Man Who Sold The World
LP 1 – Side B
1. Pennyroyal Tea
2. Dumb
3. Polly
4. On A Plain
5. Something In The Way
LP 2 – Side C
1. Plateau
2. Oh Me
3. Lake of Fire
4. All Apologies
5. Where Did You Sleep Last Night?
LP 2 – Side D
1. Come As You Are (Rehearsal)
2. Polly (Rehearsal)
3. Plateau (Rehearsal)
4. Pennyroyal Tea (Rehearsal)
5. The Man Who Sold The World (Rehearsal)
Last month, Nirvana fans were able to watch official footage from Nirvana’s 1993 Seattle show, which featured on their ‘Live And Loud’ release, for free.
The iconic band performed at Seattle’s Pier 48 on December 13, 1993 while on tour in support of ‘In Utero’. The show featured their final live line-up of Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear.