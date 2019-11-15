Nirvana given permission to proceed with lawsuit against Marc Jacobs

The band accuse the fashion house of ripping off their iconic happy face logo.

Nirvana have been given permission to proceed with a lawsuit against Marc Jacobs, after a judge turned down the fashion house’s request to dismiss the complaint.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the band’s representatives last December, centres around a Marc Jacobs T-shirt which the band say rips off their iconic happy face logo.

The T-shirt was part of Marc Jacobs’ ‘Bootleg Redux Grunge’ collection and features what appears to be a doctored version of the iconic logo. Instead of X’s for eyes, it has the letters M and J – the initials of the iconic fashion brand.

Above the smiley face, the word ‘Nirvana’ is also replaced by the word ‘Heaven’, printed in a type face that isn’t entirely dissimilar to the font used by the band on their merchandise.

In their lawsuit, the band accused the fashion line of copyright and trademark infringement, as well as unfair competition. The band also alleged that Marc Jacobs used the logo to “mislead the public into falsely believing that Nirvana endorses the entire ‘Bootleg Redux Grunge’ collection… when Nirvana has not done so.”

Now, US Judge John Kronstadt has said that Marc Jacobs does not have sufficient grounds to dismiss the suit and that Nirvana’s original complaint was enough to push the case forward. In his ruling, he wrote that the only “discernible difference” between the two shirts is the use of the letters M and J for eyes instead of X’s.

He also said that the Marc Jacobs shirts “have combined this protectable artwork [the happy face] with other distinctive elements of the Nirvana T-shirt, including through the use of yellow lines on black background and a similar type and placement for the text above the image on the clothing.”

He added that “the issue presented as to likelihood of confusion is not whether the marks are identical. It is whether they are sufficiently similar ‘in their entirety’ to make confusion likely… Whether a fact-finder may ultimately conclude that certain distinctions ‘render the marks dissimilar’ cannot be resolved through the motion.”

In their original attempt to dismiss the suit, Marc Jacobs acknowledged that the design was “inspired by vintage Nirvana concert T-shirts from the 1990s,” but argued their shirt was unique because the happy face was “reinterpreted” to include Marc Jacobs branding in the M and J as eyes.

