Krist Novoselic has posted a lengthy message in support of US President Donald Trump‘s recent statement regarding the ongoing protests that have followed George Floyd’s death.

Trump said in a widely-condemned press conference earlier this week (June 1) that he would be mobilising the US military to be deployed against protesters, declaring himself a “law and order President”.

The former Nirvana bassist, writing on his personal Facebook page which has since been set private, expressed vocal support for Trump’s comments.

“Wow!!! I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech,” Novoselic wrote.

“Social media and television are looping images of societal breakdown. I agree, the president should not be sending troops into states – and he legally might not be able to anyway – nevertheless, his tone in this speech is strong and direct.”

He continued: “I have been watching the images in the media and thinking about how polarised our country is. I mean, even wearing medical masks in public can be seen as a political statement! The violence (and not the protests) appear as a leftist insurrection. Imagine if so-called “patriot militias” were raising this kind of hell? If this were the case, left-wing people would welcome federal intervention.

“Most Americans want peace in their communities and President Trump spoke to this desire. Never mind the legal details that few understand – Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many.”

Trump’s comments have drawn strong criticism from US Democrats, including California Senator Kamala Harris (who described them as “the words of a dictator”) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said the President’s words were “really, truly shameful”.

Novoselic was a vocal supporter of the Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson during the 2016 US election, saying that he would not vote for either Trump or opposition candidate Hillary Clinton.