Krist Novoselic has added to comments he made earlier this week in support of US President Donald Trump‘s recent statement regarding the ongoing George Floyd protests.

Trump said in a widely condemned press conference on Monday (June 1) that he would mobilise the US military to be deployed against protesters, and in doing so declared himself a “law and order president”.

Former Nirvana bassist Novoselic expressed vocal support for Trump’s comments on his Facebook page, writing: “Wow!!! I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech.

“Social media and television are looping images of societal breakdown. I agree, the president should not be sending troops into states – and he legally might not be able to anyway – nevertheless, his tone in this speech is strong and direct.”

Today (June 3) Novoselic took to his Facebook page again to clarify his earlier comments, saying that he does not support “fascism” nor “an authoritarian state”.

“As an avowed independent, I don’t endorse a major party or candidate. And it feels insane to have to say this , but I don’t support fascism, and I don’t support an authoritarian state. I believe in a civilized society and that we all have to work toward that. Love and thanks to anyone who cares to read this.”

In the first post Novoselic laid out some rherotic: “Imagine if so-called “patriot militias” were raising this kind of hell? If this were the case, left-wing people would welcome federal intervention.

H econtinued: “Most Americans want peace in their communities and President Trump spoke to this desire. Never mind the legal details that few understand – Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many.”

Trump’s comments have drawn strong criticism from US Democrats including California Senator Kamala Harris (who described them as “the words of a dictator”) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said the President’s words were “really, truly shameful”.

Novoselic was a vocal supporter of the Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson during the 2016 US election, saying that he would not vote for either Trump or opposition candidate Hillary Clinton.