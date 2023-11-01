Nirvana mural unveiled in Camden to mark 30th anniversary of ‘In Utero’

A new mural celebrating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s ‘In Utero’ has been unveiled in Camden Town, London.

Located on Stucley Place just off Camden High Street, the display is very similar to the artwork on the band’s final 1993 studio album. Check out the image below (via The Line Of Best Fit).

Fans are being invited down to visit the mural, leave a message and listen to the recently released 30th anniversary reissue of ‘In Utero’ this Saturday (November 4) between 12pm-5pm GMT.

The album was originally released on September 23, 1993 and features the hit singles ‘All Apologies’, which famously featured in Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance that same year, and ‘Heart Shaped Box’.

A mural has been unveiled in Camden to celebrate 30th anniversary of Nirvana's third and final album, In Utero https://t.co/4JX5whFC8N pic.twitter.com/xQV9QpzHSO — THE LINE of BEST FIT (@bestfitmusic) November 1, 2023

Last week it was reissued in several formats including a limited-edition eight LP super deluxe box set, five CD super deluxe box set, one LP + 10 inch edition, two CD deluxe edition, and a digital super deluxe edition.

The release follows a special reissue of their landmark LP ‘Nevermind’, which was released in 2021.

Speaking about their last record recently to NME, bassist Krist Novoselic said: “When you listen to it, it goes somewhere.It’s dark, it’s beautiful, it’s all points in between.

“It’s bittersweet. We recorded it in about a week and a few of the songs were the first take. We were well-rehearsed and loved playing together. That was our glue as a band. We played live and it was live to tape.”

He continued: “It’s amazing what can happen when three people with instruments get together. You could make so much sound in a way that captures the imagination. That’s the beauty of music: you invite people in. The record can be pretty, but it can also be dark. Going back to this record, I was just reminded of our humanity as a group. There were a lot of different statements on there and that’s what you get: the post-’Nevermind’ Nirvana, after becoming a world-famous band.”

Speaking about the reissue itself, he added: “This one’s got a lot of cool things like backstage passes and little things you can hold, like The Who’s ‘Live At Leeds’ record.

“I’m excited about the live shows on there, because they used AI. We took the digital audio tapes from the soundboard in Rome, Seattle and Los Angeles, then the AI can separate all the instruments and we got a really good mix out of it.”

Ahead of the reissue’s release, live versions of ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ and ‘Scentless Apprentice’ from the boxset were also shared.