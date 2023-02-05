Nirvana receive lifetime achievement award at Grammys Special Merit Awards

Nirvana have picked up a lifetime achievement award at the Special Merit Awards ahead of tonight’s (February 5) Grammys.

The award, given out last night (February 4) by The Recording Academy, was picked up by Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic.

Novoselic spoke at the awards and said he still reads fan mail from around the world, sensing that a new generation of fans are still discovering Nirvana’s music.

Novoselic also quoted the line “Teenage angst has paid off,” adding, “Well, and so it has” (via Billboard).

Elsewhere, other awards went to artists and industry professionals including Heart, The Supremes, Jim Stewart, Slick Rick, Nile Rogers, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey and Henry Diltz. You can see the full list of recipients below:

Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Supremes

Nirvana

Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson

Nile Rodgers

Slick Rick

Bobby McFerrin

Ma Rainey

Trustees Awards

Jim Stewart

Ellis Marsalis

Henry Diltz

Technical Grammy Award Honourees

AES

Dr. Andy Hildebrand

Music Educator Award

Pamela Dawson, director of choral activities, DeSoto High School, DeSoto, Tex.

Future, Missy Elliott, Glorilla and more are set to perform during tonight’s Grammy’s tribute to 50 years of hip-hop.

Earlier this week, Questlove revealed that he’s co-curated the tribute in a new announcement video released on January 31, teasing that he’d been working on the tribute with some of the “biggest names” in hip-hop.

The performance will honour the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s beginnings and will see a range of acts perform from the genre, across “its past, its present, its future,” according to Questlove.

In the video, Questlove said: “I’m really really thrilled to announce that there’s gonna be a special segment on the Grammy telecast, this Sunday night, honouring hip-hop’s 50th.

“Can you believe 50? It’s going to be an absolutely amazing moment with some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history — its past, its present, its future.”

Questlove went on to say that hip-hop’s “impact on our culture and our world” is “immeasurable” and described it as a “driving force in the music, in the culture.” He continued: “I’ve had the great privilege of co-curating this thing with The Roots and many many others that are gonna join us that night. So, you gotta see it.”

The 65th Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, with comedian Trevor Noah on hosting duties for the third time in a row. Nominations were announced in November, with the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Adele leading the way.

Check out how to watch the awards here.