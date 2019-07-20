Nirvana to release ‘Live And Loud’ live album on vinyl and streaming services

Nirvana are set to release their lauded ‘Live And Loud’ live album digitally and on vinyl for the first time.

The 1993 live show, recorded at Pier 48 in the band’s hometown of Seattle, was recorded by MTV, just after the band had played their iconic MTV Unplugged set in New York City.

The set was then released under the name ‘Live And Loud’ for the 20th anniversary of ‘In Utero’ in 2013, and next month it will come to streaming services and vinyl for the first time.

On August 30, ‘Live And Loud’ will be released on streaming services and 2XLP vinyl via Geffen/UMC.

It was recently revealed that master copies of music from Nirvana, among others including R.E.M, Soundgarden, Beck, Janet Jackson, Eminem, Nine Inch Nails, was lost in a 2008 fire at Universal Studios.

Nirvana’s former manager has also recently spoken out over “ridiculous” claims that Kurt Cobain was “murdered”.

“He killed himself. I saw him the week beforehand, he was depressed,” Danny Goldberg said. “He tried to kill himself six weeks earlier, he’d talked and written about suicide a lot, he was on drugs, he got a gun.

“Why do people speculate about it? The tragedy of the loss is so great people look for other explanations. I don’t think there’s any truth at all to it.”