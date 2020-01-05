Dave Grohl‘s daughter Violet, along with St Vincent and Beck joined the surviving Nirvana members for a reunion show in LA last night (Saturday January 4).

Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear and Dave Grohl were announced for the last minute charity show for The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven gala earlier this week. Other names on the bill included Marilyn Manson, L7 and Cheap Trick.

Playing a five-song set with Beck, St. Vincent and Violet Grohl singing vocals at various points, the group performed ‘Lithium’, ‘In Bloom’, ‘Been a Son’, ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ and their ‘MTV Unplugged’ cover of David Bowie‘s 1970 song, ‘The Man Who Sold the World’

Watch footage from the show below:

Family ties: Dave Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter Violet joins surviving members of #Nirvana to sing “Heart-Shaped Box” at @TheArtofElysium gala in Los Angeles (also in the backing band: Nirvana fans Beck and St Vincent… NBD) pic.twitter.com/TICogKODG7 — Tim Chan (@mrtimchan) January 5, 2020

WATCH: Dave Grohl, @KristNovoselic, and Pat Smear reunite at @TheArtofElysium gala, joined on stage by @beck and @st_vincent to perform #Nirvana’s cover of “Man Who Sold the World.” pic.twitter.com/t0ntCHUDPo — Tim Chan (@mrtimchan) January 5, 2020

En la reunión de #Nirvana la hija de #DaveGrohl, Violet interpretó «Heart Shaped Box» en el Hollywood Palladium en California 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nFgfGlEQXz — Playlist Magazine (@Playlistmagmx) January 5, 2020

The Nirvana reunion setlist was as follows:

‘Lithium’ (with St. Vincent on vocals and Beck on guitar)

‘In Bloom’ (with Beck on vocals and St. Vincent on guitar)

‘Been a Son’ (with Beck on vocals and St. Vincent on guitar)

‘Heart-Shaped Box’ (with Violet Grohl on vocals and Beck and St. Vincent on guitar)

‘The Man Who Sold the World’ (David Bowie cover with Beck on vocals and St. Vincent on guitar)

The last time the trio played together was in 2018 when they reunited during a Foo Fighters concert at Cal Jam. Smear played with Nirvana as a live member beginning in 1993 up until Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994, and has been a core member of Foo Fighters since 2010.

The first time they reunited was on December 12, 2012, when they guested at Paul McCartney’s Concert For Sandy Relief at New York’s Madison Square Gardens. They played new song ‘Cut Me Some Slack’.

The following year, the trio again played with McCartney at the encore of his show in Seattle.

When Nirvana were inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014, guest singers Lorde, Joan Jett, St Vincent and Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon joined the trio for a four-song performance at the ceremony. That was followed by a full-show the same night at New York club St Vitus Bar with J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr and Deer Tick singer John McCauley the additional guest vocalists.

Last year saw Grohl play a surprise secret set at Club NME in London, featuring Rick Astley on drums.

Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ recently became only the second 90s music video to reach one billion views on YouTube.

Released in 1991, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ appeared on Nirvana’s second album ‘Nevermind’. The song and its accompanying video helped usher in a new wave of grunge and alternative rock dominance .

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have been sharing studio footage of progress on their upcoming new album.