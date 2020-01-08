It looks like John Travolta had a lovely time at the Nirvana reunion show

John Travolta has revealed that he was in attendance at the Nirvana reunion show last weekend, which saw the band’s surviving members joining forces to rattle through a selection of classic tracks.

Posting on Instagram, Travolta shared a photo of himself alongside Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear after their performance at The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven Gala.

“Special moment backstage with Dave Grohl & friends for The Art Of Elysium fundraiser ‘Heaven Is Rock & Roll’ after kicking off award season 2020 with a For Your Consideration screening of The Fanatic at the Aero,” wrote Travolta on Instagram.

As for the show itself, the band were joined by a selection of guest vocalists including Grohl’s thirteen-year-old daughter Violet, St. Vincent and Beck.

Reviewing the reunion, NME wrote: “If there’s anything that’s missing from the performance, it’s a touch of genuine teenage nervous energy. That’s soon provided by Grohl’s 13 year-old daughter Violet, who stays rooted to the mic stand but delivers a ferocious version of ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ that can’t help but be the night’s most memorable moment.

“The Beck-led version of Nirvana Unplugged’s version of Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ seems terribly sedate in comparison, but it brings the band’s brief, half-hour wish-fulfilment set to a close.”