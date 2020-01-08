News Film News

It looks like John Travolta had a lovely time at the Nirvana reunion show

He attended the special gig last Saturday

Nick Reilly
John Travolta (Getty)

John Travolta has revealed that he was in attendance at the Nirvana reunion show last weekend, which saw the band’s surviving members joining forces to rattle through a selection of classic tracks.

Posting on Instagram, Travolta shared a photo of himself alongside Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear after their performance at The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven Gala.

“Special moment backstage with Dave Grohl & friends for The Art Of Elysium fundraiser ‘Heaven Is Rock & Roll’ after kicking off award season 2020 with a For Your Consideration screening of The Fanatic at the Aero,” wrote Travolta on Instagram.

Advertisement

As for the show itself, the band were joined by a selection of guest vocalists including Grohl’s thirteen-year-old daughter Violet, St. Vincent and Beck.

Reviewing the reunion, NME wrote: “If there’s anything that’s missing from the performance, it’s a touch of genuine teenage nervous energy. That’s soon provided by Grohl’s 13 year-old daughter Violet, who stays rooted to the mic stand but delivers a ferocious version of ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ that can’t help but be the night’s most memorable moment.

“The Beck-led version of Nirvana Unplugged’s version of Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ seems terribly sedate in comparison, but it brings the band’s brief, half-hour wish-fulfilment set to a close.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

The Big Read – Girl In Red: “World domination. That’s what I want”

Andrew Trendell -
Heading up 2020’s NME 100 list and approved by Billie Eilish and Matty Healy, Girl In Red’s lo-fi pop is already saving lives.
Read more
Blogs

Nirvana’s 2020 reunion show: A heavy, heart-bursting treat for fans

Kevin EG Perry -
Here's what went down at the charity show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium
Read more
Album Reviews

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’ review: a jubilant celebration of the dancefloor

The Londoner's second album captures the push and pull of the club with a writerly eye
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.