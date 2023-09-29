Nirvana share previously unreleased live versions of ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ and ‘Scentless Apprentice’

Nirvana have shared live versions of ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ and ‘Scentless Apprentice’.

The pair of live tracks were recorded at different shows. The new live version of ‘Scentless Apprentice’ was from a show at Seattle’s Center Arena on January 7, 1994, just three months before Kurt Cobain ended his own life. Meanwhile, the new live version of ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ came from a gig at Los Angeles’ Great Western Forum on December 30, 1993.

Both are taken from an upcoming Super Deluxe edition of their seminal 1993 album ‘In Utero’, which will be released on October 27 to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

The 8-LP boxset is set to feature 53 unreleased live tracks, as well as a remastered version of the original ‘In Utero’ studio recordings and its B-sides, including ‘Sappy’, ‘Moist Vagina’ and ‘I Hate Myself And Want To Die’.

The boxset includes live versions of the full setlist of Nirvana’s Great Western Forum and Seattle Center Arena shows.

Check out the new live versions of ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ and ‘Scentless Apprentice’ below:

Bassist Krist Novoselic spoke to NME about the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s third album and its enduring legacy.

“When you listen to it, it goes somewhere,” he said. “It’s dark, it’s beautiful, it’s all points in between.”

“It’s bittersweet. We recorded it in about a week and a few of the songs were the first take. We were well-rehearsed and loved playing together. That was our glue as a band. We played live and it was live to tape.”

He continued: “It’s amazing what can happen when three people with instruments get together. You could make so much sound in a way that captures the imagination. That’s the beauty of music: you invite people in. The record can be pretty, but it can also be dark. Going back to this record, I was just reminded of our humanity as a group. There were a lot of different statements on there and that’s what you get: the post-’Nevermind’ Nirvana, after becoming a world-famous band.”