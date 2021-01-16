Nirvana’s ‘Bleach’ is getting red cassette reissue for Valentine’s Day

Nirvana‘s debut album ‘Bleach’ is getting a limited edition, red cassette reissue for Valentine’s Day.

The Sub Pop Records release, which features the singles ‘Love Buzz’ and ‘Blew’, was released on June 15, 1989, and is the album that kicked everything off for the grunge giants whose next album was the game-changing classic ‘Nevermind’.

Limited to 500 copies, the ‘Love Buzz Red’ cassette version of ‘Bleach’ arrives February 14 and will be sold through Tapehead City – get it here.

A description of the tape on Tapehead City’s website reads: “‘Bleach’ was the debut album from Nirvana released on June 15, 1989, by Sub Pop records and Love Buzz was their first single. Kurt Cobain died 27 years ago at age 27.

“In homage of Kurt and this historic album we bring you Nirvana ‘Bleach’ Love Buzz red edition for Valentine’s Day (FEB 14 2021). Limited to 500 copies, exclusively available at Tapehead City!”

In a retrospective feature about ‘Bleach’ and its importance, NME said: “For all its rough edges and teething problems, there were still the first tell-tale signs that Nirvana could become something more significant than just another rock band: not a great album, but one which, in hindsight, makes it seem inevitable that future greatness beckoned.”

Earlier this month, Dave Grohl revealed that he still has dreams that see him back in his former band Nirvana.

The Foo Fighters frontman, who was the drummer in Nirvana until frontman Kurt Cobain‘s tragic death in 1994, only ever plays the group’s tracks live with former bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear.

Speaking in a recent interview, Grohl revealed that he still dreams about the band and he explained why he wouldn’t ever perform the tracks on his own.

Meanwhile, a photographer has shared previously unseen pictures of one of Nirvana‘s first ever UK gigs.