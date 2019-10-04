Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic defends Nickelback after backlash from Fox News

"I love them!"

Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic has come to the deference of Canadian rockers Nickelback from Fox News.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump tweeted out a video meme featuring Nickelback which resulted in the band filing a copyright takedown notice.

The video posted by Trump was to mock Joe Biden; it was subsequently removed from Twitter after a copyright claim by Nickelback.

In an apparent attempt to link Biden to tenuous accusations of shady business deals in Ukraine, Trump’s supporters discovered a photo of the former VP and his son Hunter enjoying a round of golf with Devon Archer – who works for a Ukrainian gas company and is thought to merely be a long-time business partner of the Bidens.

The photo was then superimposed into Nickelback’s 2005 video for ‘Photograph’ – with singer Chad Kroeger appearing to show off the photo.

The story was picked up by Fox News and on The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, Fox’s Chris Stirewalt compared Nickelback to socialism.

He said: “Our generation and prior generations fought hard against the scourge of Nickelback and to show what the dangers are of emo pop-ballad ’90s rocks.

“And now a new generation has come along that has forgotten the hazards of the past, and now are playing with these ideas. It’s very, very dangerous.”

Following the statement, Novoselic took issue with the comments and defended Nickelback. He tweeted: “Who is this jerk? Nickelback is a is power pop rock band & I love them!

“…They are Canadian BTW. The USA can work well because of the uneasy marriage between socialism and capitalism here. There is push and pull—so be weary of those on the fringe advocating one way or another.”

