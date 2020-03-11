NME and The 100 Club announce London music pop-up showcase in wake of SXSW cancellation

NME has teamed up with legendary London venue The 100 Club to host a last minute live showcase to support bands that were set to perform at SXSW this week.

Texas music showcase South By South West was cancelled last week – leaving many new bands and rising artists out of pocket. Now, NME can confirm an alternate London pop up show on Sunday March 22.

“When the cancellation of SXSW was announced last Friday, it was clear from our conversations with artists and fans that this was extremely disappointing and financially devastating to many of the bands and musicians involved,” said Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of BandLab Technologies and NME. “We had to find a way to make sure the show would go on in order to support the emerging artist community.

“The silver lining is that Austin’s loss is London’s gain. We’re delighted to be partnering with 100 Club given its special status as an iconic London venue and an illustrious part of the UK’s musical history. Watch this space for more information on the confirmed line up, it’s sure to be a terrific night of music.”

Sam Craven from The 100 Club added: “So many great bands have put time, money and emotional investment into playing stateside at SXSW, and we really feel for each of them with the news of its cancellation.

“We’ve always tried to support artists of all sizes, so it’s a huge pleasure to be putting a show together with NME to help shine a light on some great music, and throw our support firmly behind the artists affected by the cancellation. It’s no consolation for missing SXSW, but it will be a great night where bands can play to music fans and still showcase what they have to offer.”

Ticket and line-up details will be announced next week. Visit here for info and to register your interest. Sign up to the NME mailing list here.

If you are an artist who has been affected by the SXSW cancellation and are interested in an alternative showcase, please email editors@nme.com with the subject line: “NME X SXSW show.”

Last week, a senior government medical adviser said that there was no need yet to ban music events in the UK, while UK grassroots music venues have called for government help and fan support while suffering “significant” financial losses amid coronavirus fear.

“If you’re considering isolating yourself, then that’s your choice to do so,” said Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd. “We would ask members of the public to really consider what that means. Just isolating yourself by not going to the show you want to go to is not an effective measure whatsoever. Regarding a gig environment as being more dangerous than any other is fundamentally incorrect.”

Back in January, The 100 Club secured its future following unprecedented action by Westminster City Council.