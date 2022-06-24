NME announce limited edition Billie Eilish print magazine to celebrate Glastonbury headline set

NME have announced a limited edition print magazine to celebrate our Big Read cover story with Billie Eilish.

Tonight (June 24), Billie Eilish will make history and become the youngest ever solo headliner of Glastonbury Festival, joining Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar at the top of the bill.

To celebrate the historic set, 1000 copies of a special limited edition magazine with Billie’s cover feature will be available. Stay tuned to NME.com and socials to find out how to get your hands on a copy very soon.

Speaking to NME for her third Big Read cover story, Billie said: “I owe it to everyone to put on a good Glastonbury headline set. It’s heart-warming to see how much people care about it and think that this is going to be the best weekend of their lives.”

She added: “I’m really crossing my fingers that it’s a good vibe out there. I’m hoping that the crowd is ready to have as much fun as I am ready to have, and not just be there to watch – I need energy coming back from the crowd to bounce off”.

Elsewhere in the interview, she discusses overcoming the fear that she would never produce a headline-worthy show, and the expectation female artists have for their sets.

“It’s so cool to be a young woman and headline festivals, because it’s so male-dominated,” she said. “I went through a rough patch in 2017 and 2018, feeling hopeless about the future of women in music. I would see these line-ups for festivals and it was all dudes. And it was all artists I liked, but it was just like, ‘When will women be involved?’”

