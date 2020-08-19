NME Asia launches today, celebrating the best of pop culture from Southeast Asia and beyond

NME has today (Aug 19) launched NME Asia, a regional edition of this publication that covers the vibrant music scenes of Southeast Asia.

The new dedicated site champions both emerging and established talent from the region, promises a fresh perspective on Southeast Asian music scenes and tastes, and expands on NME‘s ever-growing international audience. There will be an initial focus on Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, but the site is set to rapidly expand to cover the rest of the region.

The site, NME.com/Asia, will deliver daily music and pop culture news from Asia and beyond, and definitive guides on new music, gaming, film and television. There will also be weekly New Music Monday features and a regional artist spotlight to break the best rising talent to global audiences.

“Southeast Asia has a proud musical heritage,” said Iliyas Ong, Editorial Lead of NME Asia. “Whether it’s trending pop styles, traditional music or a marriage of the two, artists in the region have pricked the ears of audiences worldwide – and we’re thrilled to be able to tell their stories.

“Expect the best music writing and multimedia content, from breaking news to longform features to authoritative guides on the many vibrant scenes across Southeast Asia.”

Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of BandLab Technologies added: “Asia is a tremendously exciting and vibrant market to be launching into. Even though live events, tours and travel are on pause globally, there is still incredible creativity coming out of this region which we want to highlight.

“NME has long been recognised as one of the world’s leading authorities in music and pop culture, known for a distinctive voice and point of view. As a group we have a long history in the region and as BandLab Technologies we are very pleased to be bringing a global powerhouse like NME to our doorstep, and to be opening a new channel between musicians, artists, fans and brands.”

This follows the UK-born music institution’s expansion with the launch of NME Australia this year, along with a new monthly magazine Down Under.

Visit NME Asia here.