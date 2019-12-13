Tickets to the NME Awards 2020 are on sale now

Don’t miss out on the biggest music night of the year – the NME Awards are back, and tickets are now on sale.

On February 12, 2020 at the O2 Academy Brixton, NME will celebrate the best of the last 12 months in music with a night of massive guests, wild moments and unpredictable performances.

Yungblud and Beabadoobee are the first two acts to be announced to play at the NME Awards, with many more to come in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Check out this post for more details on the show, and revisit the highlights of last year’s NME Awards here.

Grab your tickets to the NME Awards 2020 here.