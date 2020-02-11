NME Awards 2020: FKA Twigs announced as final performer

We’re just one day away from the NME Awards 2020, and we can now announce that FKA Twigs will be joining the line-up as our final performer.

Taking over the O2 Academy Brixton in London tomorrow night (Wednesday February 12), the NME Awards 2020 will celebrate the best of the last year in music and culture. Joining the previously announced live performers Slowthai + Mura Masa, AJ Tracey, Yungblud, Beabadoobee and a five-song closing set from The 1975, it has now been revealed that the evening will also see a very special performance from FKA Twigs – who has received a total of four nominations off the back of her phenomenal second album ‘MAGDALENE‘.

“NME have been a huge supporter of ‘MAGDALENE’, and as a British artist it’s a massive honour to be nominated for four NME Awards, so I’m hugely excited to be performing at the awards ceremony,” Twigs told NME.

It was recently announced that Courtney Love will receive this year’s Icon Award, while Robyn will be named Songwriter Of The Decade and Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis will be crowned Godlike Genius. We have also confirmed that Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga will be co-hosting on the night.

The NME Awards takes place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday February 12. Visit here for tickets and more information.

