NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis will be crowned as this year’s Godlike Genius at the NME Awards 2020.

Today sees the full list of nominations for the NME Awards 2020 revealed, with Eavis the first winner to be announced ahead of the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 12 where she’ll be honoured alongside the best music and culture of the last 12 months.

Eavis follows in the footsteps of the likes of Blondie, U2, The Cure, Coldplay and the Pet Shop Boys in receiving the Godlike Genius Award. We’ll be celebrating her outstanding contribution to Glastonbury in its 50th year, after having the baton passed to her by her father, Glasto founder Michael Eavis, who himself was named Godlike Genius in 1996. When Emily picks up the award on the night, she will be the first non-performer to do so in almost 20 years.

“This festival has had so many incredible moments over its 50 years, ones that will stay with us forever,” said Emily. “Part of the beauty of the event is that it’s brought together by a huge force of great creative masterminds and it’s such a privilege to continue to put this show on and allow it to evolve.

“I remember being at the NME Awards when I was 16 and being so proud to see my dad named Godlike Genius. It’s a huge honour to be given the same award all these years later. Thank you NME.”

The NME Editorial Team added: “We’re especially humbled to be able to honour Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis with our Godlike Genius Award. She is, after all, the only person in Britain who throws a better party than we do.”

Glastonbury 2020 will take place from June 26-28 when it celebrates its 50th years. Paul McCartney was the first headliner to be confirmed, with Taylor Swift announced to close the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday after Diana Ross performs in the Legends Slot. The full line-up will arrive in March before a re-sale of unwanted and unsold tickets.

Along with the full list of nominations and the winners of the Australian categories, today also sees The 1975 announced to perform live at the NME Awards 2020 alongside the previously confirmed Yungblud and Beabadoobee. Head to nme.com/awards for more information, and to cast your votes for Hero Of The Year, Villain Of The Year and Music Moment Of The Year. Check back at NME for more winners, performers and more to be announced for the NME Awards 2020 in the coming weeks.

Tickets to the NME Awards 2020 are available here.