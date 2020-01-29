NME Awards 2020: Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga confirmed to host

With the NME Awards 2020 just around the corner, we are excited to announced that this year’s hosts will be Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga.

Last week we announced the nominees for the Awards to be held at The O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday February 12, along with news that Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis will be named this year’s Godlike Genius that The 1975 will be closing the ceremony with an epic five-song set – joining the previously confirmed performers Yungblud and Beabadoobee.

Today, along with the news that AJ Tracey will be also be performing that the legendary Courtney Love will be present to accept the NME Icon Award, we can also reveal that the evening will be helmed by comedian and former NME columnist Katherine Ryan and Beats 1 presenter and DJ Julie Adenuga.

“Co-hosting the NME Awards with Katherine is like three dreams coming true at once!” said Adenuga. “I’ve always had a list of award ceremonies that I’d love to host and now I get to tick this one off. I knew I had to work with Katherine after watching her Live at the Apollo and getting stomach cramps from laughing so hard, and finally, stepping into my tenth year championing UK music in a room with all of the nominees feels like the perfect way to celebrate how far all of this has come.”

Ryan meanwhile, simply added: “I hope to get pregnant by a rock star.”

Julie Adenuga is renowned as a strong and unique broadcaster, interviewer and presenter with a powerful personality. Beginning her broadcasting career at Rinse FM a decade ago, she’s consistently strived to give a voice to underrepresented people and genuinely cares about the music-world ecosystem and equality in the industry. Joining Apple in 2015 to broadcast on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Julie has built a reputation for taking risks, leading cultural conversations and for passionately backing the sound of the UK, heard on Agenda, on-air Tuesdays 7pm and The Friday Show on Fridays 2pm.

Ryan is currently dominating the television and live comedy scenes both in the UK and abroad. She has co-hosted six series of Comedy Central’s smash hit show Your Face or Mine with Jimmy Carr and can currently be seen on Comedy Central as a judge on Roast Battle. Katherine can also currently be seen each week as a team captain on E4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, and has just finished filming her eagerly awaited debut 6 x 30’ Netflix sitcom The Duchess. Outside of television, Katherine has sold out venues across the UK, US and Canada and took her last show for a four week run in London’s West End after a sell-out nationwide tour.

See the full list of nominees to the NME Awards 2020 here, and buy your tickets to the ceremony at The O2 Academy Brixton here. Check back at NME in the coming weeks for more news on the night’s performers and winners.