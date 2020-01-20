NME Awards 2020: Full list of nominations revealed

The full list of nominations for NME Awards 2020 has been revealed – with the likes of Slowthai, The 1975, Yungblud, Billie Eilish, AJ Tracey, FKA twigs, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Foals, Stormzy and Lana Del Rey among those honoured with multiple nods each.

Returning on February 12, the NME Awards will be back at the O2 Academy Brixton in London to celebrate the best of the last 12 months in music – with big name guests and plenty of chaotic and unpredictable moments. Expect the night to be bigger, better and louder than ever.

With less than a month to go until the night in question, NME has announced the full shortlist and categories to mark a seismic year across music, film, TV and culture. Along with the nominees, NME has today also announced that The 1975 will be joining the previously announced Yungblud and Beabadoobee in performing live at the ceremony, and that Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis will be the recipient of this year’s coveted Godlike Genius Award.

“After our year off in 2019, we couldn’t be more excited about the return of the mighty NME Awards – and we know that our audience, our favourite artists and their associated hangers-on are just as hyped up as we are,” said the NME Editorial Team. “Back at O2 Academy Brixton, this year’s event is a special one for many reasons, marking the end of a brilliant decade for music and the start of a new one that’s bursting with possibilities. Since the last time we handed out our infamous, finger-flickin’ trophies, we’ve seen superstars born and legends cemented.

“Our nominations show that the music scene is not only in the rudest possible health, it’s also packed with young personalities who are reshaping the music industry in their image. We’re especially humbled to be able to honour Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis with our Godlike Genius Award. She is, after all, the only person in Britain who throws a better party than we do.”

The full list of nominations can be found below, including special categories for this year Album Of The Decade and Songwriter Of The Decade, which will be announced in the coming weeks in addition to the Icon and NME Radar awards.

The NME Awards are shortlisted, debated and decided by the core NME team staking a claim for curation, critical voice and an immutable belief in the greatest artists in the world. A select number of awards will be voted for by the fans, and voting opens today for Hero Of The Year, Villain Of The Year, Music Moment Of The Year. Fans can head here to cast their votes now. Tickets to the NME Awards 2020 are available here.

The full list of nominations for the NME Awards 2020 is:

GODLIKE GENIUS

Emily Eavis

BEST BRITISH ALBUM

FKA twigs – ‘Magdalene’

Foals – ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1’

Little Simz – ‘GREY Area’

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Kiwanuka’

Slowthai – ‘Nothing Great About Britain’

BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD

Billie Eilish – ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

FKA twigs – ‘Magdalene’

Foals – ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1’

Lana Del Rey – ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

Little Simz – ‘GREY Area’

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Kiwanuka’

Slipknot – ‘We Are Not Your Kind’

Slowthai – ‘Nothing Great About Britain’

Stella Donnelly – ‘Beware Of The Dogs’

Tyler, the Creator – ‘IGOR’

BEST BRITISH SONG

AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’

Georgia – ‘About Work The Dancefloor’

Mura Masa ft Slowthai – ‘Deal Wiv It’

The 1975 – ‘People’

BEST SONG IN THE WORLD

AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’

Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’

Clairo – ‘Bags’

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’

Georgia – ‘About Work The Dancefloor’

Lil Nas X – ‘Old Town Road (remix)’

Lizzo – ‘Juice’

Mura Masa ft Slowthai – ‘Deal Wiv It’

Post Malone – ‘Circles’

The 1975 – ‘People’

BEST BRITISH SOLO ACT

AJ Tracey

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Slowthai

Yungblud

BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD

AJ Tracey

Beck

Billie Eilish

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Slowthai

Taylor Swift

Yungblud

BEST BRITISH BAND: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS

Bring Me The Horizon

IDLES

Krept & Konan

The 1975

The Big Moon

BEST BAND IN THE WORLD

Bring Me The Horizon

Brockhampton

BTS

HAIM

IDLES

Krept & Konan

Slipknot

Tame Impala

The 1975

The Big Moon

BEST NEW BRITISH ACT: SUPPORTED BY NORDOFF ROBBINS

Celeste

D-Block Europe

Easy Life

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD

Celeste

Clairo

D-Block Europe

DaBaby

Dominic Fike

Easy Life

Fontaines DC

Girl In Red

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY COPPER DOG

Amyl + The Sniffers

Foals

Iggy Pop

Lizzo

Slowthai

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS + Halsey

Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens

Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby

Slowthai + Mura Masa

Yungblud + Dan Reynolds

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Brockhampton – ‘I’ve Been Born Again’

Easy Life – ‘Nice Guys’

Normani – ‘Motivation’

Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’

Yungblud – ‘Original Me’

BEST BRITISH FESTIVAL

All Points East

Glastonbury

Parklife

Reading & Leeds

Wireless

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER

Bluedot

End Of The Road

Iceland Airwaves

Kendal Calling

Øya

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD

All Points East

Coachella

Fuji Rock

Glastonbury

Mad Cool

Parklife

Reading & Leeds

Rock In Rio

Sziget

Wireless

BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER

Cardi B

Lana Del Rey

Stormzy

The 1975

The Cure

BEST FILM

Blue Story

Hustlers

Joker

Midsommar

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST FILM ACTOR

Florence Pugh

Joaquin Phoenix

Lupita Nyong’o

Micheal Ward

Taron Egerton

BEST TV SERIES

The End Of The Fucking World

Fleabag

Peaky Blinders

Stranger Things

Top Boy

BEST TV ACTOR

Asa Butterfield

Jessica Barden

Jodie Comer

Kano

Zendaya

BEST MUSIC FILM

Beyonce: Homecoming

BTS: Bring The Soul

Liam Gallagher: As It Was

Michael Hutchence: Mystify

Rocketman

BEST MUSIC BOOK

Brett Anderson – Afternoons With The Blinds Drawn

Debbie Harry – Face It: A Memoir

Elton John – Me

Prince – The Beautiful Ones

Tegan & Sara – High School

BEST REISSUE

Aretha Franklin – ‘Amazing Grace’

Muse – ‘Origins Of Muse’

Prince – ‘1999’

R.E.M. – ‘Monster 25’

The Beatles – ‘Abbey Road’

BEST PODCAST: SUPPORTED BY DAX

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sex Power Money

Stay Free: The Story Of The Clash

The Missing Cryptoqueen

BEST GAME

Death Stranding

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

NME are also pleased to announce that Nordoff Robbins, the UK’s largest independent musical therapy charity will be the Awards’ official charity partner, chosen for their excellent work with under-served members of the community through musical engagement.

Last week NME revealed six new Australia-exclusive categories at this year’s awards to coincide with the launch of NME Australia in December. With nominations led by Amyl And The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly and Mallrat, the winners of the Australian categories are announced today – see NME Australia for the full list of Australian winners.

Head here to cast your vote for Hero Of The Year, Villain Of The Year, and Music Moment Of The Year.

Check back in the coming weeks for more news on winners, performers and more at the NME Awards 2020. Visit here for tickets.