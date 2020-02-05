NME Awards 2020: Robyn to be crowned Songwriter Of The Decade

Robyn will be crowned as Songwriter Of The Decade at next week’s NME Awards 2020.

Along with today’s announcement that Slowthai and Mura Masa will be opening the awards with a raucous live performance, NME can reveal that Swedish icon Robyn will be honoured on the night with this one-off award for her invaluable contribution to and influence on today’s pop landscape. Her iconic single ‘Dancing On My Own’ topped NME’s recent Best Songs Of The Decade list, her latest album ‘Honey’ was a triumph, and this award celebrates Robyn as a truly unique artist whose legacy will continue to inspire into this new decade and beyond.

“I’m always mystified and ready to be seduced by a beautiful song,” said Robyn. “There are so many good songs that were written before and after 2010 that inspired me. So I feel very humbled and honoured to be given this award.”

Advertisement

It was recently announced that Courtney Love will receive this year’s Icon Award, while Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis will be crowned Godlike Genius. We have also confirmed that Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga will be co-hosting on the night, which will also see performances from AJ Tracey, alongside Yungblud, Beabadoobee and show closers The 1975.

The NME Awards takes place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday February 12. Visit here for tickets and more information.