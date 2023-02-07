The C-Series is back: NME and Bose announce the return of the iconic mixtape

NME and Bose have announced the return of the iconic C-Series mixtape.

The upcoming ‘Bose x NME Present C23’ mixtape will feature 15 exclusive tracks by 15 of the world’s most exciting and innovative emerging artists, creating an unmissable collection that will offer a definitive audio showcase of the future of music.

The mixtape will be the first entry in the C-Series since 1996 and follow the tastemaking and scene-stealing compilations C81 and C86, both of which altered the landscape of British music forever by launching the careers of such artists as Primal Scream.

C23 will continue in this vein by introducing a new generation of music fans to an inspirational array of rising artists. This essential compilation will also celebrate NME and Bose’s joint commitment to the discovery of incredible new music.

The C23 mixtape will be released on select digital streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, on March 15, while a very special one-off print edition of NME that explores the artists featured on the mixtape and the legacy of the C-Series will coincide with the mixtape’s release.

Furthermore, an exclusive live showcase celebrating the launch of C23 will take place at SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas on March 16, where a limited number of C23 cassette tapes will be distributed. A limited run of 1000 hand-numbered C23 vinyl is set to follow later this year.

Holly Bishop, COO at NME Networks, said in a statement: “The C86 mixtape was a seminal moment in the history of NME, so we are thrilled to partner with Bose to bring back the iconic C-series in the shape of C23. Both NME and Bose are committed to new music discovery, with C23 shining a bright light on some of the most exciting emerging artists on earth. We can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Jim Mollica, CMO at Bose, added: “Great music is a powerful force — it evokes memories, serves as an outlet of self-expression, and brings people together. Our goal is to be a brand that champions both emerging musicians and music fans that enjoy the thrill of discovering new music — and the C23 compilation is the perfect way to connect those communities and their shared passion.”

Further details about the showcase, as well as the release of the C23 mixtape and the special print edition of NME, will be available via NME x Bose’s dedicated C23 Hub, the first source for all ‘C23’ news.

The full C23 artist line-up and tracklist will be announced on March 2.