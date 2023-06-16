NME and Bose announce limited edition C23 vinyl giveaway at select UK and US record stores

NME and Bose have announced details of the limited edition, hand-numbered vinyl release of the ‘Bose x NME: C23’ mixtape.

The mixtape was originally released on digital formats and cassette back in March, marking the first entry in the C-Series since 1996. C23 followed on from the tastemaking compilations C81 and C86, both of which altered the landscape of British music forever by launching the careers of such artists as Primal Scream.

This year’s C23 mixtape featured 15 exclusive tracks by 15 of the world’s most exciting and innovative emerging artists, including Jockstrap, 070 Shake and Blu DeTiger. The release was further supported by a special one-off NME magazine and a live showcase at SXSW in Austin, Texas back in March.

The C23 mixtape is now set to be released for free on limited edition, hand-numbered vinyl, which will be distributed through a select group of independent record stores across the UK and US.

Music fans will need to head into one of these select record stores – the full list can be seen below – from tomorrow (June 17), and then say “C23” at the counter in order to receive a free C23 record (limited to one per person, while stocks last).

UK record stores:

Rough Trade East, Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL

Rough Trade West, 130 Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA

Rough Trade Soho, 50-54 Beak St, London W1F 9RN

Rarekind Records, 4 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ER

Cult Hero, 16 Brighton Place, Brighton BN1 1HJ

Rough Trade Nottingham, 5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ

Rough Trade Bristol, 3 New Bridewell, Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2QD

Swordfish Records, 66 Dalton St, Birmingham B4 7LX

The Diskery Birmingham, 92 Bristol St, Birmingham B5 7AH

Out Of Joint Records, 2 Malcolm Arcade, Leicester LE1 5FT

Kellys Records, 212-226 Central Market, Cardiff CF10 1AU

Record Collector, 233 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3BA

Music Is The Answer, 295 Highfield Rd, Birmingham B28 0BX

Cardiff Record Exchange, 67 Whitchurch Rd, Cardiff CF14 3JP

586 Records, 1st Floor, Atlas NE, Orbis Community, 65 High Street, Gateshead NE8 2AP

RPM Music, 4 Old George Yard, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 1EZ

Spinning Discs Sheffield, 107 to 109 Chesterfield Rd, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 0RN

The Centre for Better Grooves, 33 Gloucester Rd, Bishopston, Bristol BS7 8AA

Polar Bear Records, 10 York Rd, King’s Heath, Birmingham B14 7RZ

Record Junkee, 7 Earl St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4PY

US record stores:

Gimme Gimme Records, 5810 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Reckless Records, 1379 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Gramaphone Records, 2843 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657

Good Taste Records, 4 Thacher St, Boston, MA 02113

Sonic Boom Records, 2209 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107

Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138

Sweat Records, 5505 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

RPM Underground Vinyl, 246 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019

Record Runner, 5 Jones St, New York, NY 10014

Record Breakers, 2935 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Royal Records, 2 W Roy St, Seattle, WA 98119

Zions Gate Records, 1100 East Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

Going Underground Records, 356 1/2 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Amoeba Music, 6200 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Record Surplus, 12436 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Ergot Records, 32 E 2nd St, New York, NY 10003

Light In The Attic Record Shop, 472 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109,

Rough Trade NYC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10112

Music Research Library, 24 Joy St, Boston, MA 02114

vinyl index., 1 Bow Mkt Wy #25, Somerville, MA 02143

You can find out more information about the C23 mixtape, including a track-by-track guide, exclusive interviews and all the best coverage from the C23 SXSW showcase, by heading here.