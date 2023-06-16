NME and Bose announce limited edition C23 vinyl giveaway at select UK and US record stores

NME and Bose have announced details of the limited edition, hand-numbered vinyl release of the ‘Bose x NME: C23’ mixtape.
The mixtape was originally released on digital formats and cassette back in March, marking the first entry in the C-Series since 1996. C23 followed on from the tastemaking compilations C81 and C86, both of which altered the landscape of British music forever by launching the careers of such artists as Primal Scream.
This year’s C23 mixtape featured 15 exclusive tracks by 15 of the world’s most exciting and innovative emerging artists, including Jockstrap, 070 Shake and Blu DeTiger. The release was further supported by a special one-off NME magazine and a live showcase at SXSW in Austin, Texas back in March.
The C23 mixtape is now set to be released for free on limited edition, hand-numbered vinyl, which will be distributed through a select group of independent record stores across the UK and US.
Music fans will need to head into one of these select record stores – the full list can be seen below – from tomorrow (June 17), and then say “C23” at the counter in order to receive a free C23 record (limited to one per person, while stocks last).
UK record stores:
Rough Trade East, Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Rough Trade West, 130 Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA
Rough Trade Soho, 50-54 Beak St, London W1F 9RN
Rarekind Records, 4 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ER
Cult Hero, 16 Brighton Place, Brighton BN1 1HJ
Rough Trade Nottingham, 5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ
Rough Trade Bristol, 3 New Bridewell, Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2QD
Swordfish Records, 66 Dalton St, Birmingham B4 7LX
The Diskery Birmingham, 92 Bristol St, Birmingham B5 7AH
Out Of Joint Records, 2 Malcolm Arcade, Leicester LE1 5FT
Kellys Records, 212-226 Central Market, Cardiff CF10 1AU
Record Collector, 233 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3BA
Music Is The Answer, 295 Highfield Rd, Birmingham B28 0BX
Cardiff Record Exchange, 67 Whitchurch Rd, Cardiff CF14 3JP
586 Records, 1st Floor, Atlas NE, Orbis Community, 65 High Street, Gateshead NE8 2AP
RPM Music, 4 Old George Yard, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 1EZ
Spinning Discs Sheffield, 107 to 109 Chesterfield Rd, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 0RN
The Centre for Better Grooves, 33 Gloucester Rd, Bishopston, Bristol BS7 8AA
Polar Bear Records, 10 York Rd, King’s Heath, Birmingham B14 7RZ
Record Junkee, 7 Earl St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4PY
US record stores:
Gimme Gimme Records, 5810 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Reckless Records, 1379 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Gramaphone Records, 2843 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657
Good Taste Records, 4 Thacher St, Boston, MA 02113
Sonic Boom Records, 2209 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138
Sweat Records, 5505 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
RPM Underground Vinyl, 246 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019
Record Runner, 5 Jones St, New York, NY 10014
Record Breakers, 2935 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Royal Records, 2 W Roy St, Seattle, WA 98119
Zions Gate Records, 1100 East Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
Going Underground Records, 356 1/2 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Amoeba Music, 6200 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Record Surplus, 12436 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Ergot Records, 32 E 2nd St, New York, NY 10003
Light In The Attic Record Shop, 472 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109,
Rough Trade NYC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10112
Music Research Library, 24 Joy St, Boston, MA 02114
vinyl index., 1 Bow Mkt Wy #25, Somerville, MA 02143
You can find out more information about the C23 mixtape, including a track-by-track guide, exclusive interviews and all the best coverage from the C23 SXSW showcase, by heading here.