Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brookyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022

NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November.

The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on October 12 at Elsewhere with Nation of Language and Infinite Coles. The series will continue at the Bell House on October 25 with MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley, and then at Union Pool on November 2 with CLIP and Rebounder. Tickets for all shows will be free, and fans can RSVP in advance via the ticket links below.

Of the forthcoming series, Benedict Ransley, Head of Marketing at NME Networks says: “As NME’s on-the-ground presence in North America grows, we’re excited to collaborate with Brooklyn Brewery on Brooklyn Sound; a set of exclusive shows that will deliver free live music experiences in some of the borough’s most iconic venues.

“The NME-curated line-up stretches from R&B to indie-pop, reflecting the spirit and diversity of Brooklyn and promising to deliver three unforgettable nights of exceptional music for our collective audiences.”

Since its inception in 2018, Brooklyn Sound has featured artists such as Ho99o9, Lightning Bolt, and former NME cover stars Sunflower Bean through its events. The newest iteration of the series will continue to support local rising artists from across the musical spectrum, and spotlight the diversity of the subcultures that exist within New York City.

“We draw a ton of cultural inspiration from our community, and music is a vital part of that,” says Brooklyn Brewery US Marketing Director Mildred Lee. “NME has been a respected discovery platform for music for a long time, and they’ve been hugely instrumental in breaking new talent over the years.”

She continues: “We are thrilled to partner with them to bring Brooklyn Sound back to our home borough, where we’ll be presenting a curated line-up of incredible musicians in three of Brooklyn’s most loved venues.”

Entry to the series’ events will be for ages 21 and over, and RSVPs will be granted on a first come, first served basis, in accordance with each respective venue’s capacity. Brooklyn Brewery will be offering surprise giveaways at each show.

See the full line-up for Brooklyn Brewery x NME Present Brooklyn Sound:

Nation of Language and Infinite Coles – Elsewhere (October 12) – get tickets here

Michelle and Sarah Kinsley – The Bell House (October 25) – get tickets here

Clip and Rebounder – Union Pool (November 2) – get tickets here