NME Magazine is back: here’s how to get your copy of the July/August 2023 issue

The time has come: NME is back in print and our launch issue is out this Wednesday (August 9). Here’s how you can get your copy of the new magazine.

GET YOUR COPY OF NME: the Dawsons waiting room is now open

Having first launched in 1952, NME’s last printed edition of the weekly incarnation of the magazine stopped in 2018. NME has since amassed its largest ever readership as a world-reaching online publication, alongside one-off printed specials and a title in Australia.

The July/August 2023 issue marks NME’s return to print as a bi-monthly global magazine that showcases the best new artists and bands on earth, alongside exclusive new franchises, unmissable features, industry insight and expert reviews of the latest music, TV, film, and gaming releases.

Each issue of the brand-new NME magazine will be fronted by an edition of The Cover: NME’s existing flagship editorial property that champions emerging talent, elevating new artists and bands as part of our commitment to global new music discovery. On the cover of the July/August 2023 issue is DIY innovator and inaugural The Cover star d4vd.

Elsewhere in the issue, we interview Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, rising star Bloody Civilian and Glamorous lead Miss Benny, run down the biggest films still to come in 2023 and the best albums of the year so far, and loads more.

The magazine will have exclusive worldwide availability through music retailer Dawsons, alongside limited issue drops made available via artists, record stores and select partners. In a nod to NME’s roots, the first issue will go on sale at 19:52 BST this Wednesday (August 9). For a chance to get your hands on the magazine, head to the Dawsons waiting room, which is open now, and see if you get lucky when the countdown reaches zero.

You can also subscribe for the exclusive opportunity to be randomly selected to jump the queue and avoid disappointment. The lucky few will receive an email an hour before the drop, so keep an eye on your inbox. Head to the waiting room for more info.