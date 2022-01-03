Watch Subsonic Eye perform ‘Nature Of Things’ tracks from the great outdoors for NME Radar Sessions

Last year, Subsonic Eye released their third album ‘Nature Of Things’, a freewheeling indie rock record with a tender, thoughtful heart. For NME Radar Sessions, the Singaporean indie rock band step into the great outdoors to deliver acoustic renditions of two cuts: ‘Fruitcake’ and ‘Animinimism’. Watch their dreamy performance above.

NME Radar Sessions is an exploration of art and place. This January, we link up with four artists from Singapore who tell us how the country and their surroundings have informed their creative lives. Beloved for their energetic live sets, for NME Radar Sessions Subsonic Eye deliver a unique performance – special, stripped down, even slightly surreal – that puts them right back in what initially inspired the record’s subject matter and sound: nature.

Nur Wahidah and Daniel Borces, the chief songwriters of Subsonic Eye, will elaborate on the creation of ‘Nature Of Things’ and how they came to explore and appreciate nature in Singapore in another video for NME Radar Sessions later this week. Keep an eye out for that this Wednesday.

Subsonic Eye are just the first of four Singaporean artists participating in NME Radar Sessions. In the coming weeks, hear from rappers Fariz Jabba and THELIONCITYBOY, as well as up-and-coming singer-songwriter Khally, who will each perform and tell their stories for NME Radar Sessions. Stay tuned.

This instalment of NME Radar Sessions was produced with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board’s SG Stories Content Fund Season 2