NME readers reveal their favourite Glastonbury 2019 headliner

We took the vote to the people to decide the ultimate Worthy Farm bill-topper of the year.

This year’s Glastonbury headliners were an eclectic mix of old and new, fresh youngsters topping the bill for the first time and old-timers returning to crown their careers. These conversations (read: arguments) over who was the best act to top the Pyramid Stage on any given year at Worthy Farm were intensified this year, so now everyone’s home, showered and (relatively) human, we decided to let you decide over the always calm, civilised medium of Twitter.

The first night of this year’s Glastonbury saw Stormzy take to the Pyramid Stage, becoming the first grime artist to do so and elevating countless others from his generation during a stunning set. “Stormzy’s Glastonbury was a reflection of the time we live in now,” NME’s Dhruva Balram said in his review of the set.

“Being the second-youngest headliner in the festival’s history and the first black UK solo artist to have such a high billing would have weighed a lot on his shoulders. With anticipation before the night apprehensive, Stormzy does not put a foot wrong throughout. He shows exactly why he deserves to be here.”

Saturday, meanwhile, belonged to The Killers. “They rolled loaded dice, and we hit the jackpot,” the NME review said of the headline show which included cameos from Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr. “The Killers: whales of the rock’n’roll casino, at last.”

Last but (definitely) not least, it was The Cure, who closed out Sunday with a blissful end to the weekend. “There were no frills, no banter, just joy,” NME’s Andrew Trendell concluded of the show. “Showmen have their place, so does pure class and grace. No words can amount to what The Cure gave Glastonbury tonight.”

And without further ado… you, our dear NME readers, have crowned everyone’s favourite goths The Cure your favourite Glastonbury headliners of 2019!

They came top after securing 42 percent of the vote, which translated to approximately 1032 votes. It was The Killers, meanwhile, who blagged second spot with 934 votes, and Stormzy who nabbed the third spot with 492 votes.

Still, they were all great.

Make sure to catch up on all the NME coverage of this year’s festival – as well as looking ahead to Glastonbury 2020 – here.