NME Screens launches with ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ screening and afterparty

NME has announced details of NME Screens – a new global series of events that creates exclusive film and TV experience’s for NME‘s millions of entertainment fans, and kicks off with a celebration of Meet Me In The Bathroom.

The series will see NME partner with studios, distributors and streamers across the world to curate exclusive free preview screenings of new theatrical, streamer and VOD releases.

Finally hitting UK cinemas on March 10, Meet Me In The Bathroom is an immersive journey through the game-changing New York music scene of the early ’00s, following bands like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem.

The new NME Screens series will host the first UK theatrical screening of the highly-anticipated documentary at London’s Rich Mix in Shoreditch on Thursday March 9, and will be followed by an afterparty soundtracked by era-defining ’00s bangers and with exclusive NME merch. Tickets are free and available for pre-sign-up now via DICE.

“NME’s global audiences are watching more films and TV shows than ever, which is why it’s the perfect time to launch NME Screens, connecting those audiences with exclusive screenings of the best new films and shows on earth,” said NME Networks’ Head Of Marketing Benedict Ransley.

“We’re thrilled to launch NME Screens with the exceptional Meet Me In The Bathroom, and thank our friends at Universal Pictures Content Group for their support and collaboration. We can’t wait to build on the NME Screens slate, and introduce unmissable new films and shows to NME audiences worldwide.”

Set against the backdrop of 9/11, Meet Me In The Bathroom tells the story of how a new generation of artists kick-started a musical rebirth for New York City that reverberated around the world – and is based upon rock journalist Lizzy Goodman’s celebrated 600-page oral history of the scene from 2017.

The film version of the book, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace – who made LCD Soundsystem‘s Shut Up And Play The Hits documentary and concert movie – features interviews, live footage and never before seen archive footage from those who spearheaded the scene.

Back in 2017, Goodman spoke to NME about her initial decision to put her book together.

“I went to see what was supposed to be LCD Soundsystem’s final show at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2011 and The Strokes playing Madison Square Garden for the first time in the same week,” she said. “There was something about the tone and epic nature of both of those shows. These two bands who had been record keepers of this era were cast in a new light for me that night, they felt like big fancy grown-up rock n roll stars.”

She added: “Journalistically, it started to percolate that the period of time between 2001 and 2011 had a beginning, middle and end. It took another year to write a proposal and another five years to write the book – it was a delicate little seedling for quite a long time. I saw the story and therefore couldn’t shake the itch to tell it.”

Last year also saw The Moldy Peaches reunite for their first live show in over a decade during the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

NME Screens Meet Me In The Bathroom will take place on Thursday March 9 at Rich Mix in Shoreditch, London. Tickets are free, and pre-sign up is available now via DICE.

Meet Me In The Bathroom will be released in UK and Irish cinemas from Friday March 10, and available to stream on demand from Monday March 27.