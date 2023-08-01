NME teams up with Ladbrokes LIVE to announce the return of Club NME

NME have teamed up with new entertainment platform Ladbrokes LIVE to launch the return of the iconic Club NME, which is set to kick off in London next month.

Since its initial event back in 2004 and subsequent launch the following year, Club NME offered fans the opportunity to see their favourite artists in intimate settings – supporting local grassroots venues along the way.

Now, Club NME is making a comeback for 2023 with a series of unmissable live events across the UK, starting in London this September and covering various genres across the series, along with plenty of surprises and special guests for the free-ticketed events.

A club night with a twist – each instalment will feature top-class DJs as well as a live music performance, and over 2,500 tickets will be up for grabs over the course of the first four events.

The return of Club NME is also created in partnership with Ladbrokes LIVE – a new digital hub devoted to giving fans the chance to win access to thousands of tickets to massive live events across the UK. By joining forces, the new entertainment platform ensures that all tickets are kept free, and allows fans the opportunity to connect with their favourite artists in intimate, local venues.

Ladbrokes LIVE launched in London this morning (August 1), with a surprise set from the Sugababes and a huge giveaway – which included tickets to All Points East and the upcoming Sugababes headline show at The O2 next month.

To celebrate the re-launch, journalist and Club NME founder Mark Beaumont reflected on the history behind the live music series, and explained how it went on to evolve into “the biggest indie club promoter in the UK”.

“As Franz Ferdinand, Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian, Klaxons and a hundred more chart-destined bands rocketed out of all corners of the country – and The Killers, Kings Of Leon, The Rapture and The White Stripes were discovering the potential of launching your career from the UK first – Club NME was where this dizzying barrage of a scene gelled into the sweat-drenched 4am party to end them all,” he wrote.

“Dovetailing perfectly with the emergent UK scene, Club NME similarly exploded. The weekly Friday nights at Koko became, according to Jeff [Automatic, indie club legend and DJ], ‘probably the biggest indie, rock and electronic night in London, if not the UK’,” he continued. “Next stop, the world. Clubs opened in LA, New York, Amsterdam, Rome, Berlin, Milan, Sydney, Dublin, Toronto and Ibiza.”

A one-off Club NME back in 2019 saw Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl take to the stage for a secret, intimate set at London’s Moth Club venue – where he was joined onstage by ’80s music veteran and recent Glastonbury star Rick Astley.

Set to kick off in September, check back at NME this Friday (August 4) to find out the location of the upcoming London instalment, as well as the line-up.