Watch NMIXX’s fierce teaser for their upcoming debut single ‘O.O’

JYP Entertainment‘s new girl group NMIXX have dropped the first teaser for their upcoming debut single ‘O.O’.

The clip begins with the seven members of NMIXX performing a brief section of the new song’s choreography in the middle of a foggy, barren dry sea floor, as a damaged, abandoned ship looms over them ominously.

It then cuts to individual shots of the various members in what looks like a dystopian city, before Kyujin bursts through a door and seeming into a different dimension. ‘O.O’ is set to be released on February 22, and will be the title track of the group’s first single album ‘Ad Mare’.

‘Ad Mare’ will also include the B-side track ‘Tank’, along with instrumental versions of both songs. Notably, ‘O.O’ was composed and arranged by a roster of hitmakers from South Korean music production studio THE HUB, best known for working with MAMAMOO’s Wheein, ENHYPEN, Ha Sung-woon and more.

NMIXX, previously referred to as JYPn, was first announced last July when JYP Entertainment opened a pre-order for a “blind package” for the forthcoming group group. The package will feature NMIXX’s upcoming debut single on a limited-edition CD, a photo book, poster, premium membership card and more.

NMIXX will be the first K-pop girl group launched by JYP Entertainment since ITZY’s debut in 2019. The agency is also home to other popular idol groups such as TWICE, Stray Kids, as well as the bands Day6 and Xdinary Heroes, the latter of which had made their debut last December.