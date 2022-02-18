NMIXX delay debut showcase after member catches COVID-19

JYP Entertainment‘s upcoming girl group NMIXX have delayed debut showcase performance after a member was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier today (February 18), the label announced in a statement that the girl group’s forthcoming debut showcase after NMIXX member Bae was tested positive for COVID-19. The showcase was originally set to be held on February 22 to coincide with the release of NMIXX’s debut single album ‘Ad Mare’, but will now be held on March 1.

JYP Entertainment shared that Bae had begun experiencing a sore throat on the evening of February 16, after which the entire group tested themselves using self-test kits. After Bae’s kit indicated a positive result, all seven members proceeded to take a PCR test the following morning.

Advertisement

However, Bae is the only member of NMIXX to have officially tested positive as of February 18. “All NMIXX members have completed their second doses of the vaccine, and all scheduled activities were carried out after checking for negative results with self-test kits beforehand,” the company wrote, as translated by Soompi.

“Bae currently does not have other symptoms besides a mild fever and sore throat, and she is in self-quarantine and receiving treatment according to the guidelines of disease control authorities,” JYP Entertainment added. Meanwhile, the remaining members of NMIXX are currently undergoing self quarantine as a safety measure.

Despite the showcase’s delay, JYP Entertainment also confirmed that ‘Ad Mare’ will still be released on February 22, as originally scheduled.

NMIXX will be the first all-female K-pop act launched by JYP Entertainment since ITZY’s debut in 2019. The agency is also home to other popular idol groups such as TWICE, Stray Kids, as well as the bands Day6 and Xdinary Heroes, the latter of which had made their debut last December.