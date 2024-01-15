NMIXX evoke old-school R&B on new single, ‘Dash’

K-pop girl group NMIXX have made a comeback with their second mini-album ‘Fe3O4: Break’ and a music video for its title track ‘Dash’.

In the new ‘Dash’ visual, the JYP Entertainment girl group are trapped in a concrete prison, but soon break free from the building to the colourful outside world. “Fire a flare into the sky, bang / Just follow the beats of your heart / Don’t stop, don’t hesitate, no matter,” they sing on the bridge.

Speaking of the song during a press showcase, member Haewon described ‘Dash’ as “a fusion of old-school hip-hop and pop funk, vividly highlighting the strength of MIXX POP”, per Yonhap News Agency.

Meanwhile, member Lily said that the track “brought back memories of the R&B vibes from the 2000s” for her. “The constant shifts in melody and rhythm make it enjoyable, and every time I listen to it, I feel fresh and new. So, I think the song is really good,” she added.

Ahead of the project’s arrival, NMIXX also dropped the powerful pre-release single ‘Soñar (Breaker)’ in December 2023. Other songs on the record include ‘Run for Roses’, which was penned by fellow JYP labelmate Day6‘s Young K, as well as ‘XOXO’, ‘Passionfruit’ and more.

The new record follows NMIXX’s July 2023 single album, ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’, which featured two songs, ‘Party O’ Clock’ and ‘Roller Coaster’. The group also released their first mini-album ‘expérgo’ in March 2023.

In other K-pop news, fellow JYP girl group ITZY made a comeback with their second studio album ‘Born To Be’ last week, led by the title track ‘Untouchable’. The record also marked the first time all the members of the quintet released solo tracks.