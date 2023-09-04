Ex-NMIXX member Jini seemingly hints at solo music in new TikTok

South Korean singer Jini, previously known as Jinni during her time as a member of NMIXX, has seemingly hinted a new solo music in a new TikTok post.

On September 3, the K-pop idol released a TikTok video that feature different moments from her life. Notably, the clip featured footage of her in a recording studio and practicing choreography moves in a dance studio.

The video is also soundtracked by what appears to be an unreleased song from the singer. “Damn, here we go again / What we could’ve been, yeah / Here we go again and again,” she sings. The clip also feature the caption: “Thank you for waiting.”

The new TikTok post comes four months after Jini released a cryptic “Stay tuned” teaser back in April. That video was released just days after signed with new agency, United Artist Production (UAP).

Jini left both NMIXX and JYP Entertainment in December 2022. At the time, JYP Entertainment said that Jinni was leaving “due to personal circumstances”.

Jini is currently being managed by UAP in collaboration with Sublime Artist Agency, which is home to Tiffany Young, Jackson Wang and more. In a statement to Star News, Sublime said that it would “provide generous support to UAP’s artist Jinni’s global activities”.

Meanwhile, NMIXX have made their comeback in July with their third single album ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’, featuring the title track ‘Party O’ Clock’. The project also included the pre-release track ‘Roller Coaster’.