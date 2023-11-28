NMIXX announce new EP ‘Fe3O4: BREAK’, tease single ‘Soñar (Breaker)’

K-pop girl group NMIXX have teased a new single titled ‘Soñar (Breaker)’, from their upcoming second EP ‘Fe3O4: BREAK’.

Today (November 28) at midnight KST, NMIXX dropped a “motion poster” for their upcoming second EP ‘Fe3O4: BREAK’. The clip features a magnetic box that explodes into the logo for the upcoming project, which comes out on January 15, 2024 at 6pm KST.

At the same time, the girl group announced the upcoming release of a pre-release digital single called ‘Soñar (Breaker)’. The song will drop on December 4 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

‘Fe3O4: BREAK’ follows NMIXX’s July 2023 single album, ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’, which featured the songs ‘Party O’ Clock’ and ‘Roller Coaster’. In March this year, the girl group also dropped their first EP, called ‘expérgo’.

‘expérgo’ was NMIXX’s first release since the departure of original member Jinni – now known as Jini – from the group. The singer left the K-pop act in December 2022, with JYP Entertainment saying that it was “due to personal circumstances”.

Jini has since made her return to the music industry as a soloist, with the release of her debut mini-album ‘An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove’. Notably, the song is led by the single ‘C’mon’, featuring American rapper Aminé.

In an interview with NME, Jini revealed that the creation of ‘An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove’ was “really challenging” process, saying that she “[hadn’t] had to carry a full song on my own before”.

“It was a difficult process to try so many new things [at first] because I’ve never done them before,” she added. “But at the same time, I also feel a greater sense of responsibility for the work I put out now.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a three-star review of ‘An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove’, NME‘s Carmen Chin said that the mini-album “shows incredible amounts of potential in both her personal ability as a performer and her creative direction”.