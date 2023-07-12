NMIXX transform into forest fairies in ethereal ‘Party O’ Clock’ music video

K-pop girl group NMIXX have made a comeback with their third single album ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’.

On July 11 at 6pm KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group released their new single album ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’ alongside a visual for its title track ‘Party O’ Clock’.

In the new music video, the girl group frolic in a lush forest in celebration of summer, dancing to the song’s choreography. As night arrives, colourful fireflies appear in the shapes of sea creatures, flying around NMIXX as they continue to dance.

“Come on over right now, come on over right now / ‘Cuz a party’s not a party without you / Waiting for you right now, waiting for you right now / A night spellbound, we keep on dreaming,” they sing on the chorus.

In addition to ‘Party O’ Clock’, ‘A Midsummer NMIXX’s Dream’ also includes the pre-release track ‘Roller Coaster’, which the girl group released last week alongside its own music video, and the instrumental versions of both songs.

The new single album marks NMIXX’s second release in 2023, following their debut mini-album ‘expérgo’ in March. That record included the pre-release single ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’ and lead single ‘Love Me Like This’.

NMIXX debuted as a seven-member group in February 2022 with the single album ‘Ad Mare’, and later released their second single album ‘Entwurf’ in September that year. In December, JYP Entertainment announced that member Jinni had left the group and agency due to “personal circumstances”.