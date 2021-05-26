No “detectable spread” of Covid-19 after Liverpool test events, research reveals

Trial events held in Liverpool to test Covid-19 transmission in large crowds did not cause any detectable spread of the virus, research has confirmed.

More than 13,000 people were in attendance as the city held two nightclub events, a music festival and a business conference at the end of April and beginning of May.

Data shows that 11 people tested positive for coronavirus, though less than half of attendees sent back a PCR test to labs after the event.

The trials have now been hailed as “undoubtedly a success” by Liverpool public health director Matt Ashton.

The first stage of the government’s events research programme saw thousands of music lovers attending a series of pilot events in Liverpool over the May Bank Holiday weekend, where the likes of Fatboy Slim and Blossoms played to a crowd without any Covid restrictions.

Just 15 people tested positive for Covid-19 following the event, with initial data suggesting that holding mass events without face masks and social distancing poses as little risk as going to a shopping centre or restaurant.

Attendees did not need to socially distance or wear face coverings and were also encouraged to take both a PCR and a lateral flow test on the day of the event and five days later.

The events saw five people unable to attend after testing positive, four identified as having the virus at an event and seven had the virus four to seven days after they attended.

Of those attendees who tested positive afterwards, two people had attended the Blossoms gig at Sefton Park and nine had attended the club events.

Further data will be garnered next month after Download Festival organisers confirmed that it will make a small-scale return next month for a three-day camping pilot.

Organisers say that “moshing is allowed” when 10,000 fans descend on Donington Park from June 18-20.