No Doubt to reunite for Coachella 2024 performance

No Doubt have been announced to return for their first performance since 2015 at Coachella 2024.

The Gwen Stefani-fronted band was announced for the festival this morning (January 17), when its full line-up was released. Notably, the festival’s lineup poster did not list No Doubt under any of its individual dates, leaving their performance dates and timings to be confirmed.

Ahead of Coachella’s line-up being released, No Doubt teased a reunion with a new video posted to their X account. The minute-long clip, set to their 1995 hit ‘Just A Girl’, first depicts Stefani reflecting on the collages she made as the artwork for their sophomore LP, ‘The Beacon Street Collection’, before texting her bandmate Tony Kanal.

They then get the band on a video call, where they agree to “do a show”. The clip ends with a red question mark, the mystery of which was eventually revealed to be their performance at Coachella.

No Doubt’s Coachella appearance will mark their first performance since 2015. The band’s last album was their 2012 full-length ‘Push And Shove’, which itself marked their first release since 2001’s ‘Rock Steady’. The band’s initial run lasted between 1992 and 2001, in which they released five studio albums and released hits including ‘Don’t Speak’, ‘Hella Good’ and ‘Hey Baby’.

In other Coachella news, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat have all been named as the headliners of its 2024 edition. Other acts announced for the festival include Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Bleachers, Peggy Gou, Jungle, Sublime, Deftones, Khruangbin, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, LE SSERAFIM, Victoria Monét, Dom Dolla and more.