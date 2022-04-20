‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ announce plans for Earth Day

Music Declares Emergency has announced a new partnership with music industry organisations and a number of global artists to celebrate Earth Day 2022.

A week of activities have been planned that emphasise “the power of music to make real changes that benefit all life on Earth and carry the message of climate action to all corners of the globe”.

“From new technologies to smarter finance, bringing the world together in song to revealing new releases from some of the biggest names in music, the week is a celebration of the ability of music to power real change,” organisers said in a statement.

Advertisement

Under the banner ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’, some of the artists taking part include KT Tunstall, Annie Lennox, Hamilton, The Wombats, Meas Soksophea, Star Feminine Band, South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir, Harmony Chorus Bangalore, Stewart Sukuma, The NHS Choir and many more.

The global project will see these artists take ‘Resolution Song’ and perform it for the camera to call for peace, unity, global harmony and action on climate, celebrating the differences and similarities that bring us all together.

“‘Resolution Song’ is a joyous demonstration of the power of humanity when we come together,” organisers said. Find out more info here.

An EP was released to DSPs last Friday (April 15), which you can hear below, and an album is set to arrive this Friday (April 22) along with access to the entire performance collection online.

There will also be “over 100 unheard, unreleased, and brand new tracks available to buy from Bandcamp in support of the most impactful climate charities”.

Advertisement

While the full line-up of artists behind the tracks won’t be announced until 7am on Earth Day (April 22), ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ have confirmed involvement from Brian Eno, Hot Chip, Coldplay, Murkage Dave, Declan McKenna, The Weather Station and Laura Misch.

With artists to be announced on the day, organisers have announced that this inaugural song drop will be a regular feature for Earth Days in the years to come. Find out more info here.

Organisations involved include Planet Resolution, EarthPercent, The Music Venue Trust, The BPI, The European Arenas Association, Evolution Music, Julie’s Bicycle, Rough Trade, Secretly Group, Beggars Group, Involved Music Group, Key Production, 4AD, Shabba Party, ecolibirum, Believe.

Meanwhile, Architects have voiced their support for the Music Venue Trust and Music Declares Emergency’s campaign for music fans to #GoLocal during this week’s Earth Day.

The two organisations are asking people to #GoLocal on April 22 by attending a gig in their hometown, and to either walk, cycle or use public transport to go to and from music venues.