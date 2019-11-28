No Rome has shared ‘Trust 3000’, the second track to be revealed from a forthcoming EP due for release on The 1975‘s Dirty Hit next year.
Consisting of glistening production, a slick contemporary backdrop and an earworm of a hook, the new track follows up the R&B-tinged ‘Talk Nice’, which was released last month.
Rome teams up with up-and-coming singer Dijon on the new track.
“Dijon put his verse on when we met each other for the first time in Los Angeles,” Rome explained. “We were working on some other music and I played him this song, he just knew exactly what to do with it and I love his verse. It’s just what the track needed.”
Speaking on the song itself, the Dirty Hit signee added: “‘Trust 3000’ is all about long distance relationships, being apart from a lover and asking for trust. For some odd reason I always find ways to mess up my own shit, when far apart and in a lonely mess. So this is a song about finding that peace of mind and trust in the relationship.”
Listen to ‘Trust 3000’ below:
Earlier this summer, Rome teased some “romantic” new material as part of an upcoming mixtape. ‘Talk Nice’ and ‘Trust 3000’ are just a teaser of what’s to come as his forthcoming new project continues to evolve.
Dirty Hit recently announced details of a UK tour featuring three of its most promising rising acts including No Rome.
The tour kicks off in Cambridge on November 26 and will take in 20 dates before culminating with a show at The Dome in London.
Full dates are below, with tickets available here.
NOVEMBER
26 – Cambridge, UK – The Portland Arms
27 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront
28 – Brighton, UK – The Haunt
30 – Southampton, UK – The Joiners
DECEMBER
1 – Exeter, UK – The Cavern
2 – Plymouth, UK – The Junction
3 – Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil
5 – Cardiff, UK – The Globe
6 – Bristol, UK – The Louisiana
7 – Birmingham, UK – The Castle and Falcon
9 – Oxford, UK – The Bullingdon
10 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega Social Club
11 – Stoke On Trent, UK – The Sugarmill
12 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Club
14 – Sheffield, UK – The Leadmill
15 – Leeds, UK – The Key Club
16 – Newcastle, UK – The Think Tank
17 – Glasgow – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
18 – Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute
20 – London, UK – The Dome