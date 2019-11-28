No Rome has shared ‘Trust 3000’, the second track to be revealed from a forthcoming EP due for release on The 1975‘s Dirty Hit next year.

Consisting of glistening production, a slick contemporary backdrop and an earworm of a hook, the new track follows up the R&B-tinged ‘Talk Nice’, which was released last month.

Rome teams up with up-and-coming singer Dijon on the new track.

Advertisement

“Dijon put his verse on when we met each other for the first time in Los Angeles,” Rome explained. “We were working on some other music and I played him this song, he just knew exactly what to do with it and I love his verse. It’s just what the track needed.”

Speaking on the song itself, the Dirty Hit signee added: “‘Trust 3000’ is all about long distance relationships, being apart from a lover and asking for trust. For some odd reason I always find ways to mess up my own shit, when far apart and in a lonely mess. So this is a song about finding that peace of mind and trust in the relationship.”

Listen to ‘Trust 3000’ below:

Advertisement

Earlier this summer, Rome teased some “romantic” new material as part of an upcoming mixtape. ‘Talk Nice’ and ‘Trust 3000’ are just a teaser of what’s to come as his forthcoming new project continues to evolve.

Dirty Hit recently announced details of a UK tour featuring three of its most promising rising acts including No Rome.

Advertisement

The tour kicks off in Cambridge on November 26 and will take in 20 dates before culminating with a show at The Dome in London.

Full dates are below, with tickets available here.

NOVEMBER

26 – Cambridge, UK – The Portland Arms

27 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront

28 – Brighton, UK – The Haunt

30 – Southampton, UK – The Joiners

DECEMBER

1 – Exeter, UK – The Cavern

2 – Plymouth, UK – The Junction

3 – Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil

5 – Cardiff, UK – The Globe

6 – Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

7 – Birmingham, UK – The Castle and Falcon

9 – Oxford, UK – The Bullingdon

10 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega Social Club

11 – Stoke On Trent, UK – The Sugarmill

12 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Club

14 – Sheffield, UK – The Leadmill

15 – Leeds, UK – The Key Club

16 – Newcastle, UK – The Think Tank

17 – Glasgow – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

18 – Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

20 – London, UK – The Dome