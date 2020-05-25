No Rome is teasing a collab with Beabadoobee and Jay Som

No Rome is teasing an upcoming collaboration with Beabadoobee and Jay Som, titled ‘Hurry Home’.

The musician first announced the track last week (May 22), confirming it would be released on Friday (May 29).

Now No Rome has appeared to share some lyrics to the song, posting a mock email from his Dirty Hit labelmate Beabadoobee that had US artist Jay Som cc’ed. The email’s subject was the same as the song title, while the body read: “maybe something’s wrong.”

Advertisement

No Rome captioned the post: “We can fix it if we tried to.” See the post below now.

“we can fix it if we tried to” pic.twitter.com/GjS8H0seO7 — blueboy (@no_rome) May 25, 2020

The Filipino musician’s last single ‘Trust3000’ was released in November 2019 and featured up-and-coming singer Dijon. The track is due to feature on No Rome’s next EP, which is expected to be released this year.

Beabadoobee picked up the NME Radar Award at the NME Awards 2020 in February. The London musician was presented with the award by The 1975’s Matty Healy before she and her band performed a version of ‘She Plays Bass’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jay Som recently took part in the first release for Soccer Mommy’s new ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series’, which will raise money for Oxfam’s coronavirus relief fund. Som covered Soccer Mommy’s ‘Lucy’ with the Nashville artist returning the favour with a cover of ‘I Think You’re Alright’.

Beabadoobee is set to appear on a future release in the series, while MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Beach Bunny and more will also take part.