The 1975 join No Rome for his sultry new pop jam ‘Narcissist’

Released via the band's record label Dirty Hit.

The 1975 have collaborated with No Rome on his new song ‘Narcissist’, marking the second time the band have worked with the Philippine artist.

No Rome is signed to Dirty Hit – the same label as The 1975 – and before signing with the label, he released two EPs – ‘Fantasy’ and ‘Hurry Home & Rest’ – in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

‘Narcissist’ is taken from the EP ‘RIP Indo Hisashi’, which was co-produced by The 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel. The pair previously collaborated with No Rome on his track ‘Do It Again’.

Listen to ‘Narcissist’ below.

Narcissist (feat. The 1975) We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

No Rome tweeted about his love for the band prior to the single’s release, writing, “so much love for the 1975, the best.” The band replied, writing “Legend supporting legends.”

No Rome told Zane Lowe today (August 28) that The 1975 frontman Matty Healy heard a demo of the track and asked to be featured.

Healy previously confirmed that he and Daniel had been working with No Rome in a tweet, writing: “NO ROME AND ME AND GEORGE MADE A RECORD ITS WILD OMG SO GOOD”.

In a Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe earlier this year, he discussed the project further, saying: “It’s so exciting to be working with him. I just fell in love with it completely. I’d never seen him, I didn’t know who he was or anything. I flew him over to the UK because I was just too excited, and, when I get that excited, then I know that I’ve got to do it. We moved it over and signed him to Dirty Hit, and the rest was history.”

He added: “We’ve been making the record for six months together so he’s just been there working away. It’s been so good. I’ve been trying to do the Kanye thing of, like, ‘Give me all your best beats.’”