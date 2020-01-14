Billie Eilish has strongly hinted that she’s recording the theme for upcoming Bond movie No Time To Die, after sharing a series of cryptic images on her Instagram account.

The ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer has become an unexpected bookies favourite after reputable Bond fan site Mi6-HQ claimed that the 18-year-old singer is set to record the theme song for Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the iconic super spy.

Now, Eilish has added fuel to the fire herself by cryptically sharing photos of eight iconic Bond girls from the franchise’s 50-year history via her Instagram stories.

Among the images are Tatiana Romanova in 1963’s From Russia With Love, Halle Berry as Jinx Johnson in 2002’s Die Another Day, Daniela Bianchi as Tatiana Romanova in 1963’s From Russia With Love and Catherina Murino as Solange Dimitrios from 2006’s Casino Royale.

Billie Eilish has seemingly confirmed the rumors that she will be performing the official theme song of the latest Bond movie #NoTimeToDie after she shared photos of the Bond Girls on her Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/MmGoaOa0yk — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 14, 2020

Eilish offered no other information, but any involvement would see her making history as as the youngest artist to record the theme song.

It would also continue a recent pattern of young talent recording acclaimed themes for the spy franchise. Sam Smith was just 23 when he recorded the 2015 Sceptre theme Writing’s On The Wall and Adele was 24 when she recorded the titular theme to 2012’s Skyfall. Both went on to win Oscars for their efforts.

Aside from Eilish’s telling images, the rumours are also given further credibility by the fact that Eilish and her brother/frequent collaborator Finneas are two of the 80 people followed by director Cary Joji Fukunaga on Instagram. The rest of the list is largely comprised of other filmmakers and industry creatives.

The rumours come after Beyonce’s fans began speculating that she was recording the theme last week, after the singer posted a cryptic image of herself drinking a Martini.

No Time To Die‘s first trailer dropped in December 2019 and provided our first glimpse at Rami Malek as the villainous Safin. In turn, this has led fans to speculate that Malek’s character may be an alter-ego for Bond’s notorious adversary Dr No.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been working on the film’s script, after she was brought in to modernise the iconic spy. It will hit cinemas on April 2.