News Film News

‘No Time To Die’: Billie Eilish fans react as singer is linked with latest James Bond song

Billie for Bond?

Nick Reilly
Billie Eilish and Daniel Craig (Getty/Press)

Billie Eilish is the latest name linked to recording the theme song for No Time To Die, sparking widespread excitement among her fans.

According to reputable Bond blog Mi6-HQ, the ‘ocean eyes’ singer is set to make history as the youngest artist to record the theme song – which will accompany Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the iconic spy.

While the reports are yet to be confirmed, the 18-year-old singer’s involvement would continue a recent pattern of young talent recording acclaimed themes for the spy franchise.

Advertisement

Sam Smith was just 23 when he recorded the 2015 Sceptre theme Writing’s On The Wall and Adele was 24 when she recorded the titular theme to 2012’s Skyfall.

Responding to the report on Twitter, one fan wrote: “Billie Eilish doing the Theme Song for No Time To Die will be amazing to hear and I think Billie could perform a cracking Bond Theme.”

Another said: “Probably just an unfounded rumour but I can totally hear a Billie Eilish Bond theme working really well.”

Advertisement

The claims are also given further credibility by the fact that Eilish and her brother/frequent collaborator Finneas are two of the 80 people followed by director Cary Joji Fukunaga on Instagram. The rest of the list is largely comprised of other filmmakers and industry creatives.

The latest report comes after Beyonce’s fans began speculating that she was recording the theme last week, after the singer posted a cryptic image of herself drinking a Martini.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for No Time To Die dropped in December 2019 and provided our first glimpse at Rami Malek as the villainous Safin. In turn, this has led fans to speculate that Malek’s character may be an alter-ego for Bond’s notorious adversary Dr No.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been working on the film’s script,  after she was brought in to modernise the iconic spy. It will hit cinemas on April 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

The Big Read – The Big Moon: “Everything feels big, strange, and very scary”

El Hunt -
After reinvigorating indie with their 2017 debut, The Big Moon return with the super slick ‘Walking Like We Do’,
Read more
Music Interviews

The 1975’s manager gives us an update on “fucking bonkers” new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’

Andrew Trendell -
They're "reaching the finish line"
Read more
NME Radar

The NME 100: Essential new artists for 2020

Thomas Smith -
Meet the NME 100, the essential new artists set to take over 2020 and the next decade. Your new favourite artist is waiting...
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.