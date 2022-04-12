Noah Cyrus announces debut album ‘The Hardest Part’ with new single, ‘I Burned LA Down’

Noah Cyrus has announced her debut album ‘The Hardest Part’ with the new single, ‘I Burned LA Down’. She’s also announced her first-ever Europe tour – buy your tickets here.

Released on April 8, ‘I Burned LA Down’ comes with a cinematic music video inspired by the end of a relationship and the threat of climate change. It sees Cyrus riding on a horse while a barn is set ablaze, set against her emotional country-tinged tale of heartbreak.

Watch the music video for ‘I Burned LA Down’ below.

Cyrus said of the track via a press statement: “All this internal, emotional pain I was feeling was intertwined with the anxiety around this out-of-control fire and climate change in general. The song took shape around the idea that the only way my ex could comprehend the scale of my emotions was if I became this agent of chaos and set the entire city on fire.”

‘I Burned LA Down’ is the first preview of Cyrus’ forthcoming debut album, ‘The Hardest Part’. The album is scheduled for release on July 15 via Columbia Records. Its tracklist has yet to be made available.

Prior to ‘I Burned LA Down’, Cyrus released the collaborative EP ‘People Don’t Change’ with P.J. Harding in April 2021. The EP garnered a four-star review from NME, reviewer Rhian Daly calling it “a gorgeous leap forward in the youngest Cyrus’ ever-evolving story”.

Following the release of ‘I Burned LA Down’, Cyrus announced her first-ever European tour on April 12. The tour will kick off on August 6 in Helsinki, with shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London before wrapping up on August 23 in Berlin. Get your tickets here.

Noah Cyrus’ Europe 2022 tour dates are:

August 6 – Helsinki, FL – Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 9 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

August 10 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

August 11 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

August 13 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

August 15 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

August 16 – Cologne, DE – Kantine

August 19 – Biddinghuizen, NL – Lowlands

August 20 – Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop

August 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

August 23 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater